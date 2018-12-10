We handed out roses of praise in our Saturday editorial to Santa Maria officials for moving ahead with a downtown revitalization scheme. Now, the serious work begins.
Transforming anything can be difficult, but remaking a city as large and active as Santa Maria presents a special challenge. Fortunately, we seem to have the sort of elected leaders who favor the looking-forward approach, rather than maintaining a sketchy status quo.
Here is what the Downtown Multimodal Streetscape Concept Plan seeks to do: Focus on the city’s core, which includes the several blocks radiating out around the Main Street Broadway nexus. The big picture is to make this area more user-friendly, in a walking, biking and shopping context.
The plan also attempts to take some of the vehicular-traffic congestion out of the equation by narrowing traffic lanes, allowing on-street parking and capping it all off with a more visually-pleasing streetscape, which is planner-ese for more appealing to the eye and other senses.
It’s an ambitious plan and won’t come cheaply. But it needs to be done, because the city that doesn’t look and move forward is basically giving in to the past, and in the municipal context that equals urban decay.
We like the overall attitude of the city officials’ involved in this project. When the Planning Commission approved the plan last week, Chairman Tim Seifert said this: “ … we have a long ways to go in getting the details worked out, but like the other commissioners said, we’ve got a start and I think we need to keep moving.”
That’s the key to success in almost every human endeavor, to maintain the forward motion. Retro thinking is sure death.
The plan evolved from a couple of community workshops late last year after which consultants whipped a conceptual plan into shape. As with every concept, the real work lies ahead. Surveys need to be taken, technical studies and traffic analysis are essential.
And therein lies a potential problem. The bull’s-eye of the project is that Main/Broadway nexus, at which two state highways intersect. The state designation means Caltrans has to be an integral part of any finalized plan.
Now, being careful not to step on anyone’s bureaucratic toes, Caltrans has a history of being somewhat less than cooperative when it comes to local jurisdictions’ efforts to change or manipulate what is under state control. Maybe it’s a turf thing, but more than one local plan has been scuttled because it didn’t meet Caltrans’ standards.
We believe that will not happen in this case. Although there is significant traffic on Main and Broadway, including a lot of commercial truck activity on Main, Caltrans was fully involved in this scheme early on. In fact, the plan took shape thanks to a $300,000 grant from Caltrans. The state does not blithely give up large sums, so we believe Caltrans’ officials are on the same page as local officials.
We hope that is the case, because what we’ve seen of the redesign plan so far and it's impressive — re-purposing excess space devoted for automobiles and instead using it for bicyclists, pedestrians or outdoor dining. It’s a people-first paradigm, which is something new for car-crazed California. There is a focus on features authentic to Santa Maria’s historic past, while accommodating needs for the future.
It’s not difficult to visualize — mission-style benches, street lights, signs, lots of trees and planters using the same theme and colors.
It’s also easy to see ourselves in that downtown mecca, meeting friends, making new friends, enjoying life.
Moving forward.