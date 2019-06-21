There is a lot of bizarre stuff happening in Washington, D.C., these days, but perhaps nothing more disturbing than intelligence officials being reluctant to share operations details with the president of the United States.
That is, apparently, what happened with regard to the U.S. intelligence community’s efforts to hack into Russian computer networks as a means of stopping Russian hackers from meddling in U.S. matters.
Is there any adult American alive who doubts that such spying and counter-spying doesn’t happen all the time? That it hasn’t been happening for decades?
The New York Times reported on this routine, but secretive counter-intelligence operation in a lengthy story last weekend, which President Trump promptly labeled “treason.” It is highly doubtful the president read the Times’ entire report, because if he had gotten down into the middle of the story, he would have read the following paragraph, with unpredictable results:
“Pentagon and intelligence officials described broad hesitation to go into detail with Mr. Trump about operations against Russia for concern over his reaction, and the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials, as he did in 2017 when he mentioned a sensitive operation in Syria to the Russian foreign minister.”
New York Times’ officials went on to explain that the newspaper got the green light to publish the story from the intelligence agencies running the operation, mainly because they want their Russian counterparts to be aware that their interference in U.S. politics is unacceptable, and will be countered on the cyber battlefield.
Publication of the hacking story also makes sense considering comments made by John Bolton, the president’s national security advisor, about the escalation of anti-Russian hacking operations at a public meeting sponsored by the Wall Street Journal. The Times reportedly had been working on the hacking story for several months, and when Bolton talked about it in public, the time was right for publication.
If any of this smacks of treason to you, please write us, share your thoughts with our readers. We’d also challenge readers to explain how, in the president’s words, the media is the “enemy of the people” for reporting what our federal government and its leaders are doing.
“Enemy of the people” is dangerous rhetoric, the kind of talk that is likely to sound like a call to arms for fringe groups and individuals in America — and the sort of rhetoric that compels some to literally attack and harm members of the media.
It may seem odd in our quiet little Valley, but such concerns are what prompted us more than a decade ago to institute our civility policy with regard to what appears on our editorial pages.
The policy essentially asks readers to be thoughtful and kind with each other, skip the personal insults and generally behave like adults when addressing issues on which there are divergent opinions local, national or international. In other words, agree to disagree, but do so in a manner that encourages discussion and cooperation, not fist fights or worse.
That policy has worked for us, and for readers. But now we find ourselves in a veritable firestorm of insults and personal attacks, in which no one is safe from abuse.
The 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects free speech, and that, too, is our prime directive as a news outlet. But speech and hateful rhetoric are different animals, and allowing the latter into a debate forum changes the nature of public discourse.
As a nation, we need to rise above the gutter insults.