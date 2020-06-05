Our View: Keeping calm in a calamity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s one thing to sit in front of your TV and watch cities torn apart by protests and riots. It’s quite another matter when it’s your town in the middle of such a crisis.

Santa Maria isn’t exactly downtown Minneapolis, Los Angeles or New York, but it is our town, and the local protest dust-ups earlier this week in response to the death of a black man under the knee of a policeman were disturbing.

Last weekend’s protest of George Floyd’s death started out peacefully enough. But by nightfall the peaceful protest escalated as different people showed up, eventually invading the Town Center, breaking store and restaurant windows, stealing clothing and other items from a retail store.

It was sort of a replay of what has been happening in inner cities all week, only on a much smaller scale.

It is unsettling to know there are people in our midst whose intentions are not peaceful, bordering on anarchy. One bystander at last Sunday’s violence tried to get the miscreants to stop, telling them “This has nothing to do with George Floyd.”

Indeed, it does not, a point apparently lost on too many politicians, some of whom are howling for blood, with President Trump threatening to sic the U.S. military on cities with the biggest rioting problems.