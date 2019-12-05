Have you ever wondered why Santa Barbara County’s budget talks are held in the same month that begins with April Fool's Day. Maybe it’s because government budget-making is usually a guessing game, loaded with all sorts of tricks, gimmicks and surprises.
In fact, this county’s budget future is a little like a local winter weather forecast — generally fair, but with a chance of rain.
The County Executive Office recently released its forecast for the next fiscal period, which was the generally-fair portion, but officials also cautioned there are hurdles to be cleared and shortfalls to be anticipated, which is where the rain part may factor in.
California state and local government officials have honed their budget-prognostication skills in recent years, after a period of essentially unjustified confidence in a strong economy.
Many will recall 1999, when Gov. Gray Davis signed legislation allowing early retirement with enhanced pension benefits for state workers. Those were heady times, with California’s dot-com industry pumping big bucks into the state government revenue stream.
Then the dot-com bubble fizzled, followed by the Great Recession, which left so many governments holding the bag with regard to pension liabilities.
Today’s economy is far better — but not good enough to ease the mushrooming pension situation. Even now, with almost a decade of solid economic growth behind us, state and local officials really aren’t sure how their pension promises will be kept.
That is just as true for Santa Barbara County as it is for state government, which is part of the reluctance local officials have about painting a completely rosy picture of county government’s fiscal future.
The recent report is preliminary, a first round if you will, in what will turn into a protracted budgeting process for staff and the board of supervisors. The real task begins with workshops next April, followed in May and June by the board getting down to making its final spending decisions.
There are some wild cards in play. For example, county officials have only a rough idea about how much revenue to expect from taxes and fees generated by the cannabis industry. They are guessing about $8 million for the 2021-22 fiscal cycle, but it could more or it could be less, depending on how successful policy makers are in finding some way to derail a thriving illegal cannabis black market. The costs of enforcing the rules could seriously erode the tax benefits from the legal cannabis industry.
There are some sure things. County officials are certain about the deferred maintenance price tag at more than $300 million. They also know that many county departments are facing aging and/or obsolete technology systems, the upgrading costs of which will be around $50 million or so.
Hovering over these knowns and unknowns is the reality that economists are predicting a recession, and the costs to the county of even a mild slump cannot be precisely known.
While the overall economy may slow, real estate experts don’t see much in the way of bad things happening to the housing market, which bodes well for the county’s $230 million or so in property tax collections, by far the biggest chunk of the county’s discretionary spending fund.
So, county government approaches year’s end with a laundry list of uncertainties, but with a hint of a positive outlook for the future. That is how bureaucrats think.
We’ll make the recommendation we always make — county government officials should stay as flexible as possible, never closing the door on the concept of reducing the size of government when the weather turns ugly.