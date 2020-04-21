Our View: Jumping the gun on party?

Some Americans were mildly concerned when an aggressive virus invaded a major Chinese city. Then came disturbing news not long after New Years that the bug was headed our way.
Now, Americans are nervous and scared — and many are angry — as the coronavirus spreads.
There were demonstrations in several states last week by people supporting President Trump’s insistence that America get its economy back into high gear. Trump sketched out a reopening plan near week’s end. Governors of several states seemed to agree, and began reopening — or at least trying to reopen — certain businesses and public venues. The president tossed fuel on the protest pyre on Friday with a series of tweets urging citizens in key states to “liberate” themselves.
We do absolutely understand the president’s zeal to get the economy jump-started. Tens of millions of Americans are jobless, financial markets are quaking, and economists are worried about the nation, and globe, plunging into a depression. We are apparently very close to such a catastrophe.
But before Americans can buy into a quick restart of the economy, perhaps we should step back, draw a deep breath, and take in a brief history lesson.
The lesson comes from an event that happened just more than a century ago called the Spanish influenza. The year was 1918, and the disease was poorly labeled, because it did not originate in Spain.
The lesson is important now because hundreds of thousands of Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus, and tens of thousands around the world have not survived. Those numbers will continue to increase over the next few weeks.
A report generated from data supplied by the World Health Organization shows the Spanish flu pandemic ultimately killed more than 50 million people worldwide, including more than 670,000 in the United States.
The Spanish flu pandemic spread like wildfire, much as the coronavirus is doing today. You would be hard-pressed to find a city, town or hamlet in America that has been spared contact with the disease.
According to historians, one reason the Spanish flu killed in such great numbers is that so many people did not give the disease the respect it demanded. They stopped personal distancing too early in the pandemic. There were large public gatherings near the end of 1918, which triggered a wave of new infections that was more deadly than the first wave.
In San Francisco, just as the number of Spanish flu cases was almost down to zero, city leaders said, “Let's open up the city. Let's have a great big parade downtown. We'll all take off our masks together,” according to epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant. Less than three months later, the flu was back in the Bay Area with a vengeance.
The coronavirus pandemic could be nearing its peak in America, so given the Spanish flu mistakes, now may not be the time to let our guard down and take to the streets, plants, stores and offices — and hold public demonstrations against state governments whose leaders are doing their sworn duty to protect citizens’ health and welfare.
Something to consider.
