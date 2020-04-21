Our View: Jumping the gun on party?

The lesson is important now because hundreds of thousands of Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus, and tens of thousands around the world have not survived. Those numbers will continue to increase over the next few weeks.

A report generated from data supplied by the World Health Organization shows the Spanish flu pandemic ultimately killed more than 50 million people worldwide, including more than 670,000 in the United States.

The Spanish flu pandemic spread like wildfire, much as the coronavirus is doing today. You would be hard-pressed to find a city, town or hamlet in America that has been spared contact with the disease.

According to historians, one reason the Spanish flu killed in such great numbers is that so many people did not give the disease the respect it demanded. They stopped personal distancing too early in the pandemic. There were large public gatherings near the end of 1918, which triggered a wave of new infections that was more deadly than the first wave.