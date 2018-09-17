We’ve recently celebrated National Drive Electric Week, focusing on electric vehicles.
If you were passing through Solvang or Lompoc a while back you may have noticed a bevy of electric and plug-in hybrid cars participating in their respective Electric Car shows. It may also have occurred to you that you were getting a glimpse of the future.
Electric carmaker Tesla may be having a hard time, with vehicles spontaneously bursting into flames, and suffering with a temperamental and erratic boss, but electric cars are the future of transportation.
And that’s a good thing, considering California is officially embarking on an all-electric future, one not dependent on fossil fuels.
According to legislation recently signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, all, not just part of California’s electricity will come from clean-power sources within 30 years, which may seem like way off in the future but really isn’t, relatively speaking.
This is the latest in a litany of highly ambitious goals being set by California officials to help combat the effects of climate change.
Some science experts insist it’s too little too late, that a warming planet is traveling in its own inertia, nudged along by the rapid carbonization of Earth’s atmosphere, thanks mostly to human activities related to the use of fossil fuels.
California’s agenda of getting fossil fuels out of the state’s energy equation is a direct counterpoint to the efforts of the Trump administration to move in the other direction, embracing oil and gas development by moving to open hundreds of thousands of acres to the petroleum industry.
That’s a battle we can’t realistically see California winning, in part because it’s a David-vs.-Goliath sort of thing, but mainly because we are a society and economy running on oil and gas, a fact that is likely to remain true until the planet’s fossil-fuel reserves eventually disappear.
The bill signed by the governor requires the state to get 100 percent of its electricity from sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. The legislation also requires electric utilities and other service providers to generate 60 percent of their power from renewable sources by 2030. That’s a 109-percent increase from the previous state requirement.
As you might imagine, there are opponents to the state’s new energy rule. For one thing, opponents maintain that taking fossil fuels out of the electric power grid within three decades simply is not possible, and such efforts would force higher electric bills.
One factor in California’s favor is that it has been and likely will remain a global leader in fighting the effects of climate change. Another factor is that former Vice President Al Gore is a strong supporter of this new rule. Even more surprising is that former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also on board.
Gov. Brown’s move on the switch away from fossil fuels for power generation came just a week after he signed legislation designed to put up some roadblocks to the Trump administration’s proposed expansion of offshore oil drilling along the California coast, joining several other coastal states resisting the offshore push.
One can’t be entirely certain where this confrontation with the federal government will end up, but we’re guessing that attorneys and the courts will be fully involved.
California’s resistance to federal dictate may also be joined by a newly-constituted Congress after the congressional election in November. How this goes could be decided if Republicans lose majority control of either the House and/or Senate.
Congress hasn’t accomplished much in the past year and a half, a limbo situation before the election.