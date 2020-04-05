Our View: Juggling the money, and hoping

Most Americans probably don’t give much thought to governments and bureaucrats — until one or the other does something wrong, in which case, the gloves come off.
That’s especially true these days, as a virus pandemic clobbers the human race, and governments at just about every level are essentially helpless.
In most cases, that helplessness is a function of either being overwhelmed by circumstances, or not being prepared for a worst-case scenario. That seems to be the condition afflicting our own federal government, most of whose principal decision makers decided months ago to ignore obvious signs of the disaster racing our way.
While most of us shelter at home, doing what we believe is correct and hoping for the best, governments, from top to bottom, are facing a crisis of their own — trying to balance budgets after having spent so much of their savings to fight the coronavirus.
Here’s a prime example: California spent the better part of a decade of economic prosperity amassing a $21-billion rainy-day fund, and now the state’s fiscal experts believe the fund may be nearly depleted fighting the coronavirus.
Well, isn’t that what rainy-day funds are for? Yes, except state government had hoped to have that money on hand in case California has yet another devastating wildfire year.
Those same fiscal experts reckon California may need to use the entire cash surplus, and possibly a lot more, to prop up essential government services that are under threat of being tapped out by a collapsing state economy.
Governments usually have some time between recognizing a recession is coming, and making adjustments for it. Not with this virus. Just a few weeks ago the economy was flying high. Now it’s on the verge of crashing and burning.
The budget adjusting is happening at all levels of local government, which unlike the federal government cannot simply print more money or dig into deep pockets of cash reserves.
Santa Maria officials are rethinking the city’s 2020-22 budget period, asking staff to re-evaluate funding, and re-prioritize allocations for projects. The city launched a hiring freeze and furloughed 90 workers last week as part of the process. The pain has set in, and those steps demonstrate the level of concern.
Santa Barbara County government has ordered the closing of all bars, pubs and wineries and restricting restaurants with in-house dining to limit their services to takeout and delivery, shutting off tax revenue streams.
Santa Maria’s government faces a double dose of losses. With most stores closed, the city’s tax revenue withers, as will proceeds from the Measure U sales tax add-on. Officials underlined the importance of such closures, because the revenues from those sales taxes represent what one city official referred to as local government’s “lifeblood.”
This is not Californians’ first rodeo when it comes to budget crises. Three deep economic downturns over the past 25 years provoked precipitous drops in tax revenue, and two of those recessions occurred within a 10-year period. The subsequent events were epic — the state government paymasters issuing IOUs instead of actual checks, vital services and school functions slashed. Voters reacted predictably, kicking Gov. Gray Davis out of office in a 2003 special election.
In other words, there will be blood as a result of the coronavirus-caused economic nosedive. But most of you reading this are already aware of that fact, and likely are doing some personal finance decision-making of your own.
We’ve entered a strange, frightening new age.
