Our View: Jobs, jobs, jobs, and more jobs

You managed to survive the holidays, and now find yourself drifting at the start of a new year. Time to stop binge-watching “The Orville,” put on your best outfit and find a high-paying job.

A slacker’s worst nightmare, mostly because you have no idea where to start looking for that perfect fit.

Actually, the employment situation couldn’t be better, at least for some folks. The current jobless rate, 3.6 percent, hasn’t been this comforting since Richard Nixon was president, and U.S. employers have announced plans to increase hiring by nearly 6 percent in 2020.

Here’s a tip for local job-seekers: There are good, well-paying jobs to be had, just not enough of them to meet demand. That phase of the local employment picture is a work in progress, as North County business and government leaders work on strategies to attract the kinds of businesses and industries that pay the bigger bucks.

If you are the adventurist sort, the personal finance website WalletHub may have done you a favor by identifying the best cities for job-seekers, and also putting a finger on the worst places to look for a meaningful job.