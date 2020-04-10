Our View: It's time to decide our future

Given those facts, and the fact that so many citizens already are not following various safety guidelines and/or mandates, the best course of action is probably to do what we’re doing now — trying to flatten the virus’ infection curve — and formulate rules as we go.

One thing does seem obvious. If this pandemic drags on, local, state and national economies will be badly, if not permanently damaged. That suggests policy makers would be wise to start steering a middle course.

One critically important aspect of such a strategy would be to get local businesses back in operation as quickly as possible.

The Board of Supervisors and governing bodies in the county’s cities should consider first implementing requirements, not just suggestions, that personal protective equipment be used by all workers, so that businesses now shuttered can resume operations. That should happen immediately.

The next step would be setting a schedule for the reopening of all now-closed businesses no later than June 1. That may not seem to jibe with county health officials’ projections of how long the virus may stay active in our region, but by that time if businesses are not back up and running, we may all face a problem just as big and overwhelming as the threat of contracting COVID-19.