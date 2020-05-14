Our View: It's only separated from stress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is now apparent to anyone paying attention that the novel coronavirus circling the planet is causing fundamental changes, including how you handle your job.

If you still have a job. With more than 33 million Americans shocked into unemployment by the COVID-19 closures, many if not most would be happy to have a paycheck.

Many of those who kept their jobs have been doing their daily work assignments from home. Thanks to the internet and personal computers, that is a viable option.

Not only is it viable, in some cases the work-at-home paradigm shift has been like turning on the new idea machinery, as in — wait a second, we didn’t know working at home could be such a huge benefit for both worker and employer.

Those of us who have been working from home for years know there are distinct plusses and minuses. For example:

Among the pros are having the flexibility to take care of appointments and errands in between tasks. Not being distracted by interruptions from meetings and chitchat in the regular office environment. Not having to sit in a sea of snail-pace traffic on the freeway to and from the office five days a week. Those are not small things.