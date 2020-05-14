Our View: It's only separated from stress

It is now apparent to anyone paying attention that the novel coronavirus circling the planet is causing fundamental changes, including how you handle your job.
If you still have a job. With more than 33 million Americans shocked into unemployment by the COVID-19 closures, many if not most would be happy to have a paycheck.
Many of those who kept their jobs have been doing their daily work assignments from home. Thanks to the internet and personal computers, that is a viable option.
Not only is it viable, in some cases the work-at-home paradigm shift has been like turning on the new idea machinery, as in — wait a second, we didn’t know working at home could be such a huge benefit for both worker and employer.
Those of us who have been working from home for years know there are distinct plusses and minuses. For example:
Among the pros are having the flexibility to take care of appointments and errands in between tasks. Not being distracted by interruptions from meetings and chitchat in the regular office environment. Not having to sit in a sea of snail-pace traffic on the freeway to and from the office five days a week. Those are not small things.
On the other hand, among the cons of working out of your home are the blurred lines between work and leisure. Not having face-to-face discussions with your supervisors; errors in email communications are frequent. Facing the self-discipline demon that lives within most of us.
Still, this virus pandemic is forcing employers and employees to think about new ways of successfully operating a business and job. For one thing, most business owners are all too aware of the operational costs that rarely intrude on an employee’s thought processes. Employees do their jobs and go home at 5 o’clock. The business owner usually hangs around to finish the day's work, and plan for the next day.
But something most employers had not considered prior to the pandemic shelter-in-place guidelines is the increase in productivity from the folks working at home.
A study last year showed home workers devote 1.4 days a month more work than their office-bound counterparts, which comes out to an extra three weeks of work a year from home workers. While office workers tend to call in sick when they have the sniffles or just want to take a “mental health day,” home workers tend to work right through such situations.
But to be fair, working at home does require a lot of self-discipline. Sometimes it’s hard to get motivated when, in the middle of the afternoon, you’re still in your PJs. And if there are others at home with a worker, focus and concentration can be a challenge.
We’re all hoping for a return to normalcy, but because medical science has yet to solve some of the most vexing mysteries of COVID-19, the old normal may be obsolete, an illusion to cling to in stressful times.
However, Americans — even the most delusional ones — are a resourceful bunch, and for us there is no problem too large to solve, even a virus too small to see with the naked eye.
Perhaps one of the coronavirus’ legacies will be a workplace revolution, which would solve the business owners’ capital outlay cost challenges, with employees working in satellite locations — their homes — instead of being clustered in a building at some central location.
There are challenges inherent in such a change, but like we said a little earlier, Americans really love a challenge.
