We know it’s only mid-October, but parents need to be thinking about college planning for their seniors in high school.
Actually, the smart thing is to start such planning when the youngster is in middle school or sooner. Some parents begin the process before their toddler waddles off to pre-school.
That may seem a little whacky, but the way things are going in higher education almost dictates intense scrutiny by students and their parents if the intention is to get a college degree.
A profile of modern American culture would have to include the fact that college graduates are wallowing in student loan debt, the cost of a four-year degree is beyond most middle-class family incomes, and the system seems rigged in favor of people with big bank accounts.
Hovering over those daunting education-related facts is the presence of a college admissions scandal that is — and should be — sending well-heeled people to jail.
Presidential candidates are devising campaign promises to allow the government to pay off student loans, a trillion-dollar-plus undertaking that would likely pay for itself in an overall boost to the U.S. economy.
That’s all very nice, and it probably makes candidates feel all warm and comfortable, but what this nation really needs is a top-down overhaul of higher education.
Somewhere along the line, colleges and universities have lost sight of the real objective, which is educating and training America’s next generation of workers, thinkers and leaders.
The higher-education landscape is changing, at least in California, thanks to the recent admissions scandal.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed three laws responding directly to a college admissions mess in which dozens of people have been arrested, accused of using bribes and “donations” to get their children into top-flight schools.
The laws close some loopholes on when colleges can admit students who don't meet standard eligibility requirements. The new rules also require schools to tell the Legislature if and when they give special treatment to applicants. The laws also prevent those found guilty in the such cases from receiving tax benefits stemming from bribes masquerading as charitable contributions.
Some folks don’t see the harm of wealthy and/or famous parents buying the kids’ way into the better schools. After all, that’s what money is for, right?
Wealth does come with special privileges, a fact of life in most cultures. But in the case of college admissions practices, placing academically unqualified — or just plain uninterested — young people ahead of the truly qualified students harms just about everyone.
The new laws are already having an impact. University of California system officials say they are reviewing the new requirements, making a point of saying the UC system has already audited its admissions procedures and made significant changes, including coming up with a rationale for admission-by-exception decisions.
UC officials also insist they share the public’s outrage over the admissions scandal. But saying and doing are too often separate functions, especially at elite colleges and universities, many of them private, and relying on the deep pockets of alums and boosters.
The fact is, a vast majority of American families cannot afford the cost of sending a teen to an elite school, even though that young person may be academically brilliant or otherwise talented in some way.
Money buying success is not a new phenomenon, but it is one that should not give unqualified students an edge over truly gifted students in college admissions. Perhaps the century-old business model of higher education needs to be remodeled.