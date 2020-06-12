Our View: Is there anybody out there?

The paradox, as Fermi often phrased it, is that with all those planets from which to choose, why haven’t other intelligent beings contacted us? Or as he said to colleagues while helping develop the atomic bomb at the Los Alamos National Lab near Santa Fe, “Where is everybody?”

Where, indeed.

If an intelligent species on a planet at the far reaches of the galaxy had, for example, developed far beyond Earth’s humans, perhaps harnessing their sun’s energy, or even beyond that by somehow controlling all the energy sources in their entire galaxy, such a species might not be willing to fraternize with Earthlings.

They would have advanced technology, things we haven’t even considered, so what could they possibly learn from Earth’s most advanced species? You’d think such intelligent beings would be at least a little curious about their faraway neighbor, Earth being the third rock from the Sun.

The fact that there has been no contact that we know of suggests another possibility — maybe there are no other intelligent species in our galaxy. There almost surely is life in some form, probably quite a lot of it, given the number of planets.