This is, perhaps, the most harrowing time of the year for many folks. There just do not seem enough waking hours in the day to get everything done. For many, the holidays mean sleep deprivation.
Maybe we all need to take a deep breath, carve out a few minutes of quiet time, and consider this question — what is your life worth?
It’s a valid inquiry, given the fact that the city of Santa Maria just completed a multi-million-dollar upgrade of its public-safety dispatch network. And we all know when a government makes a multi-million-dollar investment, they are using our tax dollars.
So, again, what is your life worth? Would it be worth your share of the $30-million-plus the city has invested in the new emergency system.
Think about it. Anyone who’s been in a tight spot, perhaps even a life-or-death situation, will likely be the first to admit that whatever the city pays to improve public safety is worth it.
The new system has been in operation since early last month, and Santa Maria’s police and fire officials have already seen some dividends come rolling in.
The bottom line of the upgrade is that now public-safety officers are tracked citywide, and when an emergency occurs, the nearest to the action can be dispatched — immediately.
What this means to taxpaying citizens is that if a person needs to make an emergency call to 911 because of neighborhood criminal activity or a fire, first responders will be there quickly, in many cases within seconds of the dispatch center receiving the call.
You have free articles remaining.
Before the new system went online, dispatchers had only a general idea where first responders were in relation to the center of the action. Now, they are tracked throughout the city.
Another important feature of the new system is the mobile data computers that are in each patrol vehicle, which means officers can file reports from their patrol cars, instead of having to return to the police station, thus taking them off the streets. And since so many citizens consider their vehicles to be their mobile office, why not police.
Even with the hefty price tag, Councilman Mike Cordero said he is all in on the new system. He should know, having spent nearly four decades as a member of the Santa Maria Police Department.
In fact, upgrading from old to newer technology is a key part of nudging the city’s basic infrastructure into the 21st century. And when it comes to public safety, having infrastructure that functions optimally is crucial.
It is a concept that seems to have been lost on our elected leaders at the national level. Political candidates in recent years have made upgrading America’s basic infrastructure a fixture in their campaign promises, but so far there has been virtually no progress on making it happen.
Much of the problem is cost, which has been estimated to be in the trillions of dollars. But deferring maintenance is never good public policy, and usually ends up costing taxpayers a lot more money as the years pass by without definitive action.
We see it in Santa Barbara County government, which has been kicking maintenance issues down the road for years. At some point, we all will have to pay, and wouldn’t it be better to pay in today’s dollars instead of waiting for inflation to boost the cost?
Back to our original question: What is your life, or the lives of your loved ones, worth? The easy answer is — a few bucks in taxes.