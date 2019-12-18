There was a point early a few days ago at which Democrats in the House of Representatives could have brought an end to the impeachment circus unfolding in Washington.
They could have concluded their evidence-gathering and testimony-taking, and even in the face of compelling evidence that President Trump had violated his oath of office and ignored key tenets set forth in the U.S. Constitution, Democrats could have stopped the process.
Instead, saying they really had no choice, they barged ahead, filed two articles of impeachment against a sitting president, and are now moving forward with a procedure to remove Trump from office — something about half of Americans believe is the right thing to do, while the other half believes the entire undertaking is wrong for the nation.
The evidence is compelling, and supported somewhat by the president’s own admissions, either via tweets or in interviews with various media outlets.
There also is the not-so-small matter of so many of Trump’s inner circle have been accused and/or convicted of crimes. So much for clearing the swamp.
We have remained more or less silent on the proceedings thus far, having been through previous impeachments, and knowing that before anything of import occurs there are many bridges to be crossed. It’s like most everything involving national politics these days — convoluted, confusing and maddening for those who are not insiders, which is most of us.
Another factor playing into the impeachment effort is that Trump is extremely popular with many millions of Americans, some of whom are prospering from his tax policies and a strong national economy, which is a decade long and still going. The fact that policies set in motion and decisions made in the Bush and Obama administrations launched the economic comeback is lost on those who support the current president.
You have free articles remaining.
So, where do America and Americans go from here? Are we reduced to simply sitting back and watching partisan politicians do their cage fighting and throwing their carefully orchestrated tantrums on the big stage? Do we have a choice?
Actually, the choice we have is the one we make at the ballot box — and that is where this effort to remove a president should be decided, in the 2020 election. Democrats have made their points. They’ve presented the evidence to voters, who are the ones constitutionally empowered to elect or reject a president. But that apparently is not what is going to happen, at least just yet.
Perhaps now Americans will understand House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reticence at the outset about launching the impeachment process in the first place. She is a political pro, and understands the chaos and potential harm a protracted impeachment action can, and likely will cause for the nation. When a president is scrambling for his political life, things like trade agreements and rebuilding America’s infrastructure tumble far down an elected leader’s to-do list.
We do know this, and we want to be absolutely clear about it — no American, whether president or just an average person, should condone other nations interfering in our elections.
In the early 1960s, media theorist Marshall McLuhan used the phrase “global village” to describe how the world was becoming interconnected, and indeed we are. So much so that election meddling is now painfully easy, and apparently many nations are actively involved in such intrustions.
That seems to be at the heart of the Democrats’ case against President Trump, that he actively sought outside help for his 2020 re-election campaign.
Still, it’s a matter best decided at the ballot box.