Santa Barbara County has some vexing dilemmas, and no one seems to know what to do about them.
First is the housing issue, at the heart of which is that the cost of buying a home has skyrocketed beyond the means of average, working-class families, which probably has something to do with a net loss in the county’s population in 2016, the only significant minus-population year we could find.
Second is the problem of illegal immigration, specifically the dilemma for both workers and employers. Businesses need the help, can’t find it in the legal population, and resort to the undocumented-worker strategy.
The housing issue is ongoing and we have yet to find a logical resolution. The immigration issue also has been prominent for many years, and we all know what the resolution should be, but because of partisan politics at the federal level is not happening.
To complicate matters regarding undocumented residents, the Trump administration has turned immigration into a political soccer ball, and in recent months the game has been fast and furious.
On the administration’s orders, the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has ramped up its investigations of workplaces suspected of employing undocumented workers.
In the past fiscal year, ICE/Homeland Security have checked close to 7,000 businesses suspected of hiring illegal immigrants. In the previous year, such investigations took place just less than 1,700 times.
Investigations in the worker category resulted in a dramatic increase in arrests of workers, and there was an increase in arrests of business owners and managers, but on a percentage basis, more workers than employers were nabbed.
Which raises the question — if justice is blind, is it more blind to illegal workers than to law-breaking employers, most of whom either did not check their new workers’ immigration status, or didn’t care whether the worker was a legal resident?
We aren’t taking sides here, just making the point that, while both being an illegal worker and hiring one are against the law, the law itself seems to be applied unevenly.
We won’t argue against the Trump administration’s hard-line approach to immigration that is clearly popular with a significant percentage of American citizens and voters. Enforcement is a legitimate and necessary component of this nation’s rule of law.
But shouldn’t laws be enforced equally? Who is to blame when a business owner hires an undocumented worker, either knowingly or unwittingly? The worker is wrong for being in the country in the first place. The employer is wrong because he or she is breaking the law.
This circles back to an opinion we published a few days ago about local sentiments on ICE’s immigrant roundups, the point of which was to ask that our elected leaders in Washington put their partisan heads together and come up with a cogent, workable immigration policy, one that accommodates the needs of America’s business owners without forcing them to commit crimes by hiring undocumented workers.
The concept of following the rule of law seems straight-forward enough, but like everything else, there are variances and degrees to be considered. In that regard, the rule of law is flexible. But there should be equity in the various applications of the law.
We are certain many of you have strong feelings on this issue, and we’d like to hear your thoughts and publish those opinions so others can participate in this discussion. It is crucially important in this region in which so much of our economy involves immigrant workers.