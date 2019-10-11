October is National Energy Awareness Month, and the 2019 edition comes during an era of national energy policy backtracking to the fossil-fuel days.
First, it is clear fossil fuels are the planet’s primary energy sources, have been for generations and likely will be into the future — at least the near future.
That timeline is a safe assumption, based on surveys showing that roughly two-thirds of Americans say tough environmental regulations are well worth the cost, a view not shared by members of the Trump administration which has been promoting the nation’s return to the coal days. Twenty-one states have filed lawsuits to stop that, and California is at the top of the list.
We can say with some confidence that coal is not the energy source of the future. It’s a dirty business that eventually destroys its workers’ health, and the burning of it is a major threat to our atmosphere.
Which brings us to the phrase “green living,” a reference to the shift toward sustainable means of energy production, primarily solar and wind. Again, about two-thirds of those surveyed think the federal government is not doing enough to improve air and water quality, which are inextricably tied how our electric energy is produced.
There are valid reasons for Americans to embrace the green-living concept. Recycling is part of the strategy, as are urban agriculture, and all of which is helping stimulate job growth in the green-energy drive.
As you might expect, California is playing a key role in the green-energy push, a fact confirmed by the personal finance website WalletHub’s recent compilation of the greenest cities in America.
There is a top-10 greenest category and California cities occupy seven of the 10 spots, with San Francisco, San Diego and Irvine holding down the top three places. Also in the top-10 are San Jose, Fremont, Sacramento and Oakland. The interlopers are Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Portland, Ore.
Where there is a top-10 there usually also is a bottom-10, and WalletHub’s survey listed mostly Southern and East Coast cities as the least greenest. Baton Rouge, in the heart of the oil industry, was the least greenest.
We’ve written a lot over the years about the Central Coast’s energy future, because dating back a century or so, this has been oil country, and oil has made some very significant contributions to the region’s economic health. But the quality of local crude, plus changing public opinion may be creating a sunset for local oil operations, depending on global markets, economics and politics.
The energy picture is complicated, to say the least. An economist once told us the nation’s oil pipeline network, considered by itself, is like a million-acre corn maze. He suggested that if you find yourself plopped down in such a maze, best make peace with your Creator. And he didn’t laugh.
The Central Coast situation seems far more distinct, at least to us. We have a finite supply of oil and gas. We have an abundance of sunshine, especially in inland locations. We have areas of North County in which the wind howls on a regular basis. We have a gigantic ocean from which to take mechanically-desalted water.
The aforementioned leads to the obvious — even if we run out of oil and gas, we have everything we need here at home to sustain ourselves. And those energy sources are infinite.
All we really need is the will to move forward with development of sustainable energy projects.