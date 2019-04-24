Affordable housing and the H-2A worker housing program are separate and distinct issues, but they run on parallel courses, both of which affect North County communities.
The Santa Maria City Council took a big step last week toward resolving the long-running guest-worker housing issue by melding the two proposals on the table into one, presumably workable plan.
The federal H-2A program allows growers to bring temporary workers into this country to work seasonal agricultural jobs. Local employers are required to provide housing for those workers.
The council has tip-toed around the H-2A housing issue for more than a year, first hearing from neighborhood residents concerned about an influx of foreign workers in their midst, then from growers who emphasized the importance of providing suitable housing for workers in the industry that is our biggest economic contributor.
It was clear from the start that whatever strategy the City Council settled on was sure to make someone unhappy. The compromise agreed to last week lands somewhere between two options, and gives growers the tools to adequately house seasonal workers.
That should ease some of the tension regarding the housing of guest workers in Santa Maria, but the bigger questions of affordable housing and homelessness remain unanswered.
That’s the parallel issue we mentioned a moment ago, this county’s chronic shortage of affordable housing, and the effects that has on the region’s homeless population.
The issue came up at last week’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, at which officials explained how more county funds may be devoted to resolving what many consider to be a homelessness crisis, with possible financial aid from the state.
The recent Point in Time count of the homeless population identified 1,803 homeless people countywide, which is about the annual average for nearly the past decade. The major cause for concern is that the percentage of that population that goes without shelter on any given night is at its highest level in the past eight years.
Homelessness is Santa Barbara County’s not-quite-hidden secret. You see homeless people just about anywhere you go, and most folks tend to avoid the homeless, instinctively knowing there are high rates of violence and mental illness within the homeless population.
Avoiding the homeless is understandable, but avoiding the issue is not, especially because so many among the homeless are children and teens. The issue then becomes, how to resolve such a complicated problem.
More shelter housing is one answer, but this county and its residents have a long history of resisting development of such facilities, just as there has been resistance to finding suitable housing for seasonal ag workers.
The problem is that objecting to affordable housing and guest-worker housing will not make those issues disappear.
The resolution of America’s homelessness crisis involves more than providing overnight shelter. Social programs that work on the root causes of homelessness are essential, expensive and elusive for elected officials faced with pressure from their constituents.
The resolution of the guest-worker housing issue is less complicated, in part because those workers are a big part of the equation that keeps the local economy humming.
There are no easy answers to any of the affordable housing issues, which is one of the reasons we have often suggested a countywide discussion involving all stakeholders to see if some acceptable solution can be found.
That’s a tall order in a region where home prices are far higher than in many areas of the nation. But it is a discussion we really need to have.