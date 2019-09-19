If there is a public policy issue, it’s almost a sure thing federal and California government leaders will disagree.
The latest dust-up between the Trump administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration concerns homelessness.
A White House advisory group insists it has the answer to solving California’s homelessness “crisis,” saying deregulating building codes could cut that population in half. The group’s report said the “president (is) very concerned …”
Folks watching the national political landscape probably can agree with that assertion, given Trump’s zeal to turn California voters after getting trounced here in the 2016 presidential election.
But, political posturing aside for just a moment, most everyone can agree California does, in fact, have a homeless problem. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness pegs this state’s total homeless at about 130,000, and that number includes a distressingly high number of children.
Our region hosts a significant portion of that population. The greatest number of homeless in a study late last year and in the Point in Time head count last January found 887 homeless in Santa Barbara, 464 in Santa Maria, 249 in Lompoc, 119 in Goleta, seven in Orcutt, and five in the Santa Ynez Valley. The very nature of homelessness also tells us those numbers probably are an undercount, because many homeless people avoid being counted.
Santa Barbara ranks fifth overall in California behind Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco.
The Trump advisory report compares California to other states, such as neighboring Arizona, where the overall homelessness rate is much lower.
The report makes an apples-to-lemon comparison, without context, blaming California’s higher population on restrictive laws and building regulations. Those are important factors, but so is Santa Barbara County’s average daily high temperature compared to, say, the summer highs in Phoenix.
You have free articles remaining.
Another thing to keep in mind is that the administration’s report was released a few hours before the president’s scheduled campaign trip to California. Timing is everything in politics.
The report insists California’s homelessness problem could be solved if the state would just follow the federal government’s lead with regard to policy decisions, the primary objective of which would be to deregulate housing development.
The administration’s report provoked an immediate response from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a Democrat and chairman of Gov. Newsom’s council on homelessness: “It’s easy to pop in from thousands of miles away and point fingers, but there are many reasons why housing is expensive in California. Yes, we know we need to make it easier for affordable housing developers to be able to build, but there’s a lot more to it.”
The more-to-it aspect includes the fact that deregulating development rules could conceivably trigger a California population explosion, already the nation’s largest, and erase any hope of protecting the state’s splendid quality of life.
Another problem is that military veterans make up a significant percentage of the state’s homeless population, something for which the federal government is primarily responsible, and is doing far too little to resolve.
The Trump administration also blames California’s situation partly on police tolerance of people “sleeping on the street.” The administration’s solution is to undo housing regulations. But that would likely not help the homeless population, which would continue to be unable to afford rents, at any level.
The administration’s report recommends what California should do, but offers little in the way of commonsense strategies. Gov. Newsom countered by suggesting the federal government provide more financial aid and housing vouchers to help solve the problem.
Lots of political smoke, not much fire.