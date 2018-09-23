Homelessness is something most people don’t want to talk about. It’s an uncomfortable conversation.
For one thing, too many Americans are only a paycheck or family emergency away from homelessness — and they know it. It’s like the bad guy hiding in the shadows.
There has been plenty of talk lately, as cities and counties scramble to apply for the state’s Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) funding, authorized by legislation signed into law in June by Gov. Jerry Brown. HEAP is offering a half-billion dollars to any and all who can make a solid case of need.
That $500 million may sound like a fortune, but it really isn’t, considering the magnitude of the homeless problem in California. Take Santa Barbara County’s situation and duplicate it more than 50 times, and you get an idea of how thin that money could be spread.
In the end, all the pleas on applications will come down to one thing — the homeless count in our cities and county. The counting happened during the winter last year. It’s a one-day event, and it has inherent problems.
First, many homeless people simply refuse to be counted. When people in nice cloths wander into their camp, the homeless tend to vanish. Another issue with a one-day count is that the homeless often are nomads. They stay on the move for a variety of reasons.
All of which points to a count that cannot be accurate. Be that as it may, that 2017 Point in Time count put the Santa Barbara County homeless population at 1,489. Lots of South Coast residents may say there are that many homeless in downtown Santa Barbara at any given time.
Which should come as no surprise. Homeless people are given to staying in places with plenty of sunshine and moderate temperatures. Welcome to Santa Barbara County.
The Point in Time survey put Santa Maria’s homeless population at 338 in 2017, which is nearly 40 percent greater than a similar count in 2011. Apparently North County’s relatively less-expensive cost of living is luring the homeless.
Lompoc officials have recently purged the Santa Ynez River bed of a large homeless encampment, which has triggered another problem for city officials — where do those folks go?
The chief made the following plea in an open letter to Lompoc residents: “I would ask that the community search their hearts and consider opening their homes. This is a hard choice, but if you find yourself in a position to do this, please consider. You may be the catalyst to helping someone find their footing.” A tough sell, any way you look at it, but that approach has worked in some communities.
Shelters are jammed countywide, which is yet another strong argument in the local HEAP applications.
Whatever HEAP funds are sent this way will help cities and the county provide rental assistance, criminal justice diversion, emergency housing interventions and emergency aid. Prevention programs are also part of the funds package.
This is another of those issues that begs for a regional solution, a collaborative effort involving county and city governments working together toward a common goal. For one thing, a centralized group would be able to share ideas, talk about common problems, all of which could facilitate a solution.
Homelessness is not going to magically disappear. The gap between the wealthy and the poor in America is growing wider. Natural and man-made disasters are costing people their homes, and if they were living on the edge financially to start with, a life on the street may be the only life available.