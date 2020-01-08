Our View: Homeless by the real numbers

The local United Way is looking for a few good volunteers. Well, more than a few.

The crew will play a central role in the Homeless Point-in-Time Count, which takes place throughout Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

As we’ve said in the past, this assignment is not for the faint of heart, especially if you are not fully aware of how our homeless population lives. Another challenge is that many homeless people simply do not want to be counted, and will do everything they can to stay out of sight during the hours of the survey.

The count begins before the sun rises.

At 5:30 a.m., volunteer squads and guides will canvas specific tracts all across Santa Barbara County documenting people caught in the web of homelessness. That data will be used to plan homeless assistance programs and raise public awareness about the problem, which has reached crisis proportions in California. The count also determines the amount of federal financial aid jurisdictions receive.

The Point-in-Time counts were launched in 2005, and from the beginning the numbers gathered were big, but various experts say the real homeless population is seriously undercounted, in part for the reasons of accessibility mentioned earlier.