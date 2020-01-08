Our View: Homeless by the real numbers

The local United Way is looking for a few good volunteers. Well, more than a few.
The crew will play a central role in the Homeless Point-in-Time Count, which takes place throughout Santa Barbara County on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
As we’ve said in the past, this assignment is not for the faint of heart, especially if you are not fully aware of how our homeless population lives. Another challenge is that many homeless people simply do not want to be counted, and will do everything they can to stay out of sight during the hours of the survey.
The count begins before the sun rises.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the countywide 2020 Homeless Point-in-Time County set for Wednesday, Jan. 29, and training sessions for volunteers are planned in Lompoc and Santa Maria.
At 5:30 a.m., volunteer squads and guides will canvas specific tracts all across Santa Barbara County documenting people caught in the web of homelessness. That data will be used to plan homeless assistance programs and raise public awareness about the problem, which has reached crisis proportions in California. The count also determines the amount of federal financial aid jurisdictions receive.
The Point-in-Time counts were launched in 2005, and from the beginning the numbers gathered were big, but various experts say the real homeless population is seriously undercounted, in part for the reasons of accessibility mentioned earlier.
A study conducted early in the 2000s reckoned that any attempt to count the number of homeless would come up woefully short. One organization insisted the real homeless population could be 10 times greater than any head counting effort, because of the transitory nature of homelessness.
For example, the Point-in-Time tally five years ago was 564,708 homeless nationwide. However, the National Center for Educational Statistics counted 1.3 million homeless children in public schools that same year.
Also in that same year, 2015, state officials said flat-out that Utah’s homeless population had been reduced to zero, suggesting that everyone had shelter. Within two years, they were forced to backtrack on that claim, and yes, Utah has a homeless problem, like just about every other state.
California's governor said Wednesday that he is seeking $750 million in part to help pay rent for people facing homelessness in the most populous state's latest attempt to fight what he called a national crisis.
All of which brings into question the most recent Point-in-Time count for this county. In that survey, volunteers counted 1,803 homeless individuals, down from the 1,860 counted in the previous effort. Of those recently counted, a total of 1,133 were unsheltered, with 479 living in their vehicles, and 423 experiencing chronic homelessness, an 87-percent increase from the previous count. The 115 homeless households counted included 226 children under the age of 18.
Statewide, the homeless population is swelling, now more than 150,000 men, women and children — despite a local, state and national economy that has been on a decade-long roll. It is clear that not all boats are being floated on that rising economic tide.
There are a lot of opportunities to volunteer in North County. There are weekend work parties to help neighbors who, for whatever reason, cannot help themselves. There are roadside cleanups. But this month’s Point-in-Time survey is one of the most critically important opportunities we will have.
For one thing, it can be a real eye-opener for volunteers who may not be familiar with homelessness issues. And by design, it happens at one of the coldest times of the year on the Central Coast, a time when people — especially the youngest ones — really need to be inside, safe and warm.
If you’re interested, sign up at LiveUnitedSBC.org. Training is Thursday, Jan. 16, from noon-1:30 p.m. for Santa Maria-area volunteers, and 6-7:30 p.m. in Lompoc.
The payoff is huge — showing you care.