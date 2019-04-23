The redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the investigation of President Trump’s campaign activities was public for only a few hours when impeachment discussions ricocheted around Washington.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the first of the Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination to call for Trump’s forced removal from office.
Democrat leaders in the House were more circumspect, urging calm, as they filed legal papers to get an unredacted version of Mueller’s report.
Impeachment of a sitting president is a major undertaking, a move that requires great care and legal precision. After all, while Mueller’s report did hint at many missteps by Trump and his campaign crew, they fell short of what Mueller — a top legal mind, war hero and life-long Republican — considered to be criminal offenses.
But with blood in the water, the partisan sharks are circling. The knee-jerk reaction is to start impeachment proceedings, which by law must begin in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.
Thankfully, majority party leaders are calling for a measured approach, thus the legal efforts to secure the full Mueller report, not one edited by Atty. Gen. William Barr, a Trump appointee.
A head-long dive into a complicated and costly impeachment process likely would do more harm to the nation.
Here’s why: An arch-conservative former Arizona state lawmaker suggested at the end of last week that the political issues emanating from Washington may need to be settled by “shedding blood.” It was not a rhetorical statement. Is there anyone reading this who believes another civil war will be good for America? If so, please send us a letter to explain your logic.
Lots of folks don’t trust history, especially here in the early part of the 21st century, because we live in a time when technology changes our lives every few minutes. But history does tell us a lot about how long civilizations survive, and why they fade out of existence.
The Roman Empire lasted about five centuries before corruption, greed and civil war brought it to its knees. The average lifespan of a civilization is somewhere in the 300-year range. Democracies tend to be less durable, the average being about 250 years.
As of this summer, the democracy that is the United States of America will be 243 years old.
That’s something to consider, as our federal government wallows in chaos and policy-making limbo, divided along party lines, with every day buffeted by a new crisis.
Very few of America’s 330 million or so citizens will read the 400-pages-plus Mueller report, either because they don’t want to, or don’t have the time. Thus, we rely on those who do read it, and then pass along their interpretations of what it means.
But if you accept that Mueller and his small army of lawyers and investigators found no solid legal reasons for criminal charges against President Trump, and despite the criminal indictments handed down to Trump’s political/campaign associates, there likely is not enough fire under the smoke to trigger what would surely be a painful, and possibly violence-provoking impeachment circus.
Another history lesson: The death toll in America’s first Civil War has been raised in recent years, from about 620,000, to about 750,000. Those were Americans, divided by hate and ideology, whose flags still fly today in some places.
Rather than waste time and resources on impeachment, Congress should do its job in our checks-and-balances system, and focus on creating policy that helps all of America, then have the courage to over-ride a presidential veto.