In case you have forgotten, there is a major election Tuesday. Forgetting would be almost impossible for anyone watching or reading the news.
Non-presidential elections often provoke a yawn reflex in potential voters, but this one is different, in large part due to current events. Political division stained by extreme violence has washed over the nation, which we hope means this mid-term election will bring out the best in citizens — by encouraging them to vote.
Whom you choose to represent you at various levels of government is your business. It’s a personal thing. That’s why in recent years we have steered clear of making recommendations on the human element in most elections.
However, we are making recommendations for the local and certain state ballot measures, because their success or failure is of vital importance, whether or not you exercise your right to vote.
Of specific interest are the school bond and taxing measures for local voters. We’ll start with those. Measures affecting several school districts are on Tuesday’s ballot, and here is our take on their overall value and purpose:
The Buellton Union School District is seeking a parcel tax increase through Measure A. The parcel tax is different in that in places a flat tax on every parcel in the district. In the BUSD’s case, the fee would be $99 per parcel per year. We recommend a “yes” vote on Measure A, because we are not aware of a school district in this region that does not need financial help to bring programs and facilities into this century.
The Lompoc Unified School District is seeking voter approval of bond Measure E, and many Lompoc citizens have expressed concern about the district’s perceived lack of a line-item plan for spending the bond proceeds. We disagree. The district has made available a detailed list of projects, and the majority of the upgrades aren’t really optional. We recommend a “yes” vote on Measure E.
We also recommend a "yes" vote for Allan Hancock College’s bond Measure Y, which seeks approval for $75 million in campus upgrades.
Measure Y affects all North County communities. It helps the Solvang Theatre. It helps satellite campus operations in Solvang and Lompoc, including the Public Safety Training Complex. It makes major repairs and additions at the main campus in Santa Maria. Hancock College is a major Central Coast asset, and funds from Measure Y will make it even better.
Santa Maria’s Measure U is about replacing the city’s quarter-cent sales tax with one that collects a cent on every taxable $1 transaction within city limits. The additional tax revenue would focus on providing more funding for public safety — that would be police/fire services and programs, and other city services and programs deemed essential by elected officials. We strongly recommend Measure U’s passage.
The cities of Solvang and Lompoc have cannabis tax questions on the ballot, in the form of Measure F in Solvang, and Measure D in Lompoc. We recommend “yes” votes on both measures, not because they are the perfect tax plans, but because each city should have the ability to establish taxation levels.
Concerning state ballot measures, we were selective, and recommend approval of Proposition 1 to provide funding for housing for military veterans; Proposition 2 for low-income housing funds; and Proposition 10, which better defines rent-control regulations.
We recommend “no” votes for Props 3, 4, 5 and 6, because they do not serve the interests of Californians.
Most of all we recommend that you vote, one of the most important things you do this year.