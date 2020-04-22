Our View: Hearing Mother's message

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is a strange Earth Day, a time when humans presume to be the most powerful entities on the planet, only to be confronted with a tiny virus that mankind is struggling to defeat.

The official theme for Earth Day 2020 is “climate action.” And based on how the climate is changing, plans to slow or stop those changes represent a huge challenge.

Given the situation Earth and mankind find themselves in today, one is compelled to wonder if we will be up to the challenge.

Most scientists believe climate change is still the No.1 threat to humanity, even as COVID-19 is killing people by the tens of thousands worldwide. The fact is that, assuming human ingenuity wins the battle over this pandemic, there remains the issue of solving the climate puzzle, then having the will and courage to take steps many experts believe are necessary to save our planet.

It would be more accurate to say save humanity, because as the human toll from this virus continues to climb, people stay indoors and we don’t travel as much, specific areas of the environment are seeing marked improvements.

Residents of India’s capital city, New Delhi, are able to see the snowy crowns of the Himalayas in the distance, which for almost everyone alive there today is a first.