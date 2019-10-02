The Trump administration remains steadfast in its efforts to thwart illegal immigration, and some forms of legal immigration.
European nations are closing borders to stem the flow of mostly Middle Eastern and African refugees trying to get escape violence and starvation.
The U.S. immigration crackdown seems partly pragmatic and partly political, which means Americans can expect continued vilification of immigrants, mostly from Mexico and South and Central America, in the countdown to the 2020 presidential election.
Foreign nationals flooding other countries seeking sanctuary, asylum and the chance for a better life are, in fact, a real and growing concern. About that, President Trump’s frequent twitter rampages are mainly on point.
But more than votes are at stake, a fact made abundantly clear with the recent release of a United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report. Here is the gist of it:
“… there will be mass migration by climate refugees that will destabilize the countries of the world that are not on the frontline of this climate crisis.”
Those words were spoken by Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, whose island nation is facing a doomsday scenario because of global climate change. That tiny nation offers a definitive case study.
Barbados is an eastern Caribbean, independent British Commonwealth nation. Its capital, Bridgetown, is a cruise-ship port with buildings dating back to the Colonial era. It has a synagogue going back to 1654.
The island has spectacular beaches, gardens, and 17th-century plantation houses such as St. Nicholas Abbey. Barbados residents enjoy typically-British traditions of afternoon tea and cricket.
You have free articles remaining.
And Barbados is slowly but surely disappearing under rising sea levels.
Barbados is not alone. Americans are already leaving their homes in the barrier islands off the coast of Louisiana, as the Gulf of Mexico slowly dies from pollution, while the gulf’s water level is rising along with the planet’s other great bodies of sea water.
Folks living in the Florida Keys are making plans for a future exodus, as the ocean continues to replace dry land and the structures on that land.
This is not fake news or fake science. These things are happening as you read these words. And given the generally relaxed attitude of so many U.S. policy makers, the inevitability of an influx of climate refugees toward higher ground also is a given.
Barbados could become Earth’s beta test on climate change. It is among a string of small islands and low-lying coastal developing areas. Should global temperatures continue to rise as predicted, Barbados, which is home to about 300,000 people, is expecting a future in which the island is uninhabitable.
The Barbados government has launched a drastic effort to save itself, including solar power facilities to power water pumping stations. The government is also on a path to become fossil fuel-free over the next decade, which will require replacing its entire transportation and power-generating system.
But unless Earth’s warming stops its warming trend, Barbados and many of the planet’s other low-lying coastal areas will eventually be under water, with marine creatures replacing their human equivalents.
Swedish teen Greta Thunberg recently delivered a blistering rebuke of world leaders’ apparent disregard for climate science, and challenged those men and women with “how dare you” for essentially ignoring the problem that will eventually destroy this planet for our children and their children.
You have to admire Ms. Thunberg for aiming a compelling speech at our presumably adult world leaders. Children are right to speak out forcefully now, because they may not be able to in the near future.