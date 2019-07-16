California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that facilitates free healthcare for low-income, undocumented immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25.
In so doing, this state and its governor fired yet another shot across the bow of the Trump Administration and congressional Republicans fixated on killing the Affordable Care Act.
We say “another shot” because it appears Gov. Newsom and President Trump can’t agree on anything, and one misses few opportunities to take a dig at the other.
Staunch anti-immigration factions may, at first, be outraged that young people in the United States illegally will have their healthcare bills paid by the state, and therefore by California’s taxpayers. But getting the facts will require some deep digging.
The cost of so-called uncompensated medical care in U.S. hospitals runs about $90 billion a year, a number that continues to trend upward. Various studies indicate the federal government could actually save perhaps a half-trillion dollars a year by adopting a Medicare-for-all, single-payer healthcare system. The financial variables are many and complicated, in part because other studies show Medicare-for-all having from $3-to-4 trillion annual cost.
After Newsom signed the healthcare bill, critics chimed in, arguing that such largess would attract hordes of illegal immigrants, a prediction that is truly daunting, considering the hordes already detained at our border with Mexico.
On the money-saving claim, one must take into account the rules about emergency room visits to public hospitals by people without healthcare coverage, who must be treated, insured or not. That’s the uncompensated care factor mentioned above.
While most hospitals are required to render care, even when the patient may not be able to pay, they must somehow absorb those costs. Hospitals can write them off as losses, but the more generally-accepted process is passing such costs along to insured patients.
From a purely technical standpoint, the Medicare-for-all approach could be cost-effective, and might actually at least slow the ever-upward-spiraling costs of healthcare in America.
But the national debate over immigration policies — or the lack of such policies — will likely overshadow the dollars-and-cents debate over universal healthcare. Yes, taxes and insurance premiums are likely to go up with a universal system, but those personal expenses are likely to keep increasing no matter what.
So far, the immigration debate has been over-heated, to say the least, and keeping immigrants from entering the country has been President Trump’s core theme for the past several years. Millions of Americans agree with the president.
The humanitarian angle has been a centerpiece of the Democratic presidential candidate debates so far, but that’s a factor often ignored by Americans who fear the influx of foreigners.
Folks living here on the Central Coast know all about undocumented immigrants, many of whom fill our neighborhoods and work in community businesses, especially agriculture. In that sense, we probably have a better grasp of the importance of those friends, neighbors and coworkers. In fact, local growers really can’t survive without that immigrant help.
Gov. Newsom’s healthcare experiment will be interesting to watch, California being the first state to take such a step, as Republicans continue to whittle away at Obamacare — without having a plan for what comes after the Affordable Care Act is finally eviscerated.
Voters will know a lot more as the 2020 presidential race narrows down, and assuming immigration policy remains front and center in the debates. What is clear now is that both immigration and healthcare are problems that need to be solved.