The weekend is upon us, and there’s something important to think about as you plan your fun:
School kids from lower-income families — and there a lot of them — get free lunches during the school week. In some cases, perhaps many, what they eat in the school cafeteria on Friday is the last decent meal they’ll have until classes resume on Monday. More kids than you might think spend the weekend without any meaningful nutrition.
Most North County school districts either participate in the National School Lunch program, or have programs of their own that offer bargain-priced breakfast and lunch, and those districts that do participate have separate programs so kids from low-income households can qualify for free meals.
It is truly sad to think that in this day and age, and in this land of milk and honey — or in North County’s case, strawberries and broccoli — so many Americans go without sufficient food each day. It’s called food insecurity, and it’s nothing new.
The federal school lunch effort, in fact, was launched by Congress in 1945, after testimony from Army Gen. Lewis Hershey about the reason two-thirds of draft-eligible young men were rejected for military service during World War II — poor nutrition.
That was likely a residual effect of the Great Depression, images from which show a nation starving for something to eat.
But hunger has been a persistent companion of American life. A survey done throughout 2017 showed that one in eight Americans were food insecure. That means a minimum of 40 million Americans had very little food or didn’t know where their next meal would be found.
Food insecurity is not starvation. It means a person lacks consistent, daily access to enough food to support a healthy, active lifestyle, the kind of lifestyle a healthy kid would demonstrate.
All of which emphasizes the importance of National School Lunch Week, which we are in the midst of at this moment.
This year’s National School Lunch Week theme is “Lots 2 Love,” and it is intended to encourage students and school nutrition professionals to share what they love most about school lunches.
As we mentioned, for too many kids, the food they get at school is the main source of nutrition they receive on a daily basis. The national program provides 30 million children with lunches every school day, and more than 5 billion meals are served annually.
The National School Lunch Act passed in 1945 called for a federally-subsidized lunch program to ensure that students receive lunch and sometimes breakfast, regardless of their ability to pay. This is so important during their developmental years.
In fact, it seems as taxpayers we really ought to be able to do better making sure kids get to eat properly. This nation and its consumers spend a lot of money on things that aren’t nearly as important as providing children with the nutrients they need to grow into healthy, productive adults.
According to officials at the Earth Day Network, the nation’s whole way of thinking about nutrition has changed. The USDA has issued guidelines replacing the old food pyramid with new recommendations that focus on increasing servings of fruits, vegetables and whole grains and moderate portions of protein and dairy, while limiting salt, fat and sugar. These food changes are now reflected in meals students receive at their local schools.
So, celebrate National School Lunch Week — for a better future.