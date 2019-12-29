Our View: Having a sense of place

You know you live in a good place when the community newspaper — that would be us — features headlines such as:
“Santa Maria’s Krispy Kreme draws hundreds of Central Coast doughnut fans on opening day.”
Or perhaps:
“China’s first Costco opens with Santa Maria strawberries for sale.”
And for the career-minded:
“Missouri-based medical school to open Santa Maria campus next year.”
We have chosen to announce good news in big headlines as often as possible, because to be perfectly honest, there always is enough bad news to spoil a person’s day. It has been that way this year in North County — plenty of good-news stories with a sprinkling of the bad side of everyday life.
This rapidly-dwindling 2019 has been an interesting year, to say the least. We’ve witnessed our share, perhaps more than our share, of bad news. Raging wildfires across the state are just one example.
There also is the feud between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump, which has gotten personal, and potentially harmful to California.
We’re concerned that Newsom is spending too much of his time and energy worrying about what the Trump administration will or will not do to and for California, which steals time a governor needs to govern the folks who put him or her into office.
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s face it, California has some major issues, a fact clearly demonstrated every year there is a drought, wildfires, earthquakes, downpours that cause massive flooding. You name it, California has it.
A state as large and as diverse as this one needs all the government help it can get, from the local to state to federal levels. In order for that to happen, all levels need some degree of cooperation between agencies. Personal feuds will not get the job done.
Gov. Newsom is also at odds with the state’s largest public utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Newsom doesn’t like PG&E’s bankruptcy plan, and PG&E officials don’t like being accused of bad decision-making.
There also is the not-so-small matter of the state running out of cash to fight wildfires. California needs help from the feds, assistance that could be jeopardized, caught in the middle of the Newsom/Trump dust-up.
Complicating that personality clash is the reality that Trump has become only the third U.S. president to be formally impeached by the House of Representatives. It seems highly likely the president will be acquitted in a Senate trial — if, in fact, there is a Senate trial. Still, it’s a major distraction at all levels of government.
Editorial writers have a natural inclination to focus on the bad things that are happening, and recommend ways such problems can be resolved. In a way, that skews the reality of what many readers are experiencing.
The thing to keep in mind is that (1) politics can be and often is almost always a nasty but sometimes-amusing game, and (2) there are valid, compelling reasons why most of this state’s residents are here that has nothing to do with political shenanigans.
California has the planet’s fifth-largest economy. There are jobs. There is generally terrific weather. There is room for growth. There is amazing natural beauty in a state that offers just about every geographical feature a person could find on Earth.
We have it all, and if properly managed with a modicum of intelligence, we can keep it all.
In retrospect, 2019 has been a good year. We look forward to 2020, when things can be better.
Now, about those doughnuts …