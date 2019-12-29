Our View: Having a sense of place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s face it, California has some major issues, a fact clearly demonstrated every year there is a drought, wildfires, earthquakes, downpours that cause massive flooding. You name it, California has it.

A state as large and as diverse as this one needs all the government help it can get, from the local to state to federal levels. In order for that to happen, all levels need some degree of cooperation between agencies. Personal feuds will not get the job done.

Gov. Newsom is also at odds with the state’s largest public utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Newsom doesn’t like PG&E’s bankruptcy plan, and PG&E officials don’t like being accused of bad decision-making.

There also is the not-so-small matter of the state running out of cash to fight wildfires. California needs help from the feds, assistance that could be jeopardized, caught in the middle of the Newsom/Trump dust-up.

Complicating that personality clash is the reality that Trump has become only the third U.S. president to be formally impeached by the House of Representatives. It seems highly likely the president will be acquitted in a Senate trial — if, in fact, there is a Senate trial. Still, it’s a major distraction at all levels of government.