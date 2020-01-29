Our View: Guarding the right to work

Here’s what happens when members of the California Legislature collaborate on a bill without thinking it through:
Various groups and businesses quickly file lawsuits to stop parts of the new law. A federal judge blocks the law from negatively affecting the lives of 70,000 Californians. Another federal judge puts a trade association’s objections on hold until a hearing is held later this year.
The lawmaker who proposed the legislation in the first place starts to backtrack, a little, after evaluating public reaction. A lawmaker from the other political party proposes legislation to overturn major portions of the law that’s causing the dust-up.
We get worked up because elements of the new law directly impact the newspaper business, and in fact pose a significant risk to the newspaper industry in general.
The law in the spotlight evolved from Assembly Bill 5, approved by the Legislature last year and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, becoming effective as of Jan. 1. It is a labor law requiring that many independent contractors and freelance workers be hired as company employees rather than continue as independents.
The intent of the law seems evident — to give in-house jobs to folks in the gig economy, which consists of people working on their own, and generally not covered by the benefits coverage offered to regular company employees.
The problem is, most of the independent contractors don’t want to be regular employees. They like the freedom of being their own boss, setting their own work hours, and not being compelled to sit in a cubicle and toil 9-5, or stand by the office water cooler and trade gossip with other regular workers.
In other words, they appreciate their freedom and want to keep it.
Lest you believe the gig workforce is a small thing, consider a survey done late last year reporting 57 million freelance workers, contributing more than $1 trillion a year to the U.S economy. For about three-quarters of those people who work independently, it’s a matter of choice. More than half the gig workers surveyed said no amount of money would draw them back into a traditional job.
For lawmakers it seems to be a partisan-politics issue. Democrats, who control both houses in the Legislature, aim to help workers, which is admirable. Republicans want to keep the wheels of commerce churning, and AB5 is a job killer.
That’s true for freelance writers, photographers and carriers in the newspaper business. After howls of protest, lawmakers approved a one-year delay in enforcing the law for newspapers specifically to figure out how to deal with carriers, who are independent contractors. It helps that the California News Publishers Association labeled the law an “existential threat” to the newspaper industry.
The anti-AB5 legislation’s author, Laguna Niguel Republican Sen. Patricia Bates, said: “Assembly Bill 5 took a sledgehammer approach to an employment problem that required a scalpel …” A situation that occurs far too often in our state Legislature.
Gov. Newsom, ever tuned into public perceptions in the political universe, said he expects changes to the law, which if allowed to stand would be the nation’s strictest test for which workers must be considered employees, and those who can continue independently. Other states are watching what happens in California, so precedent could be established.
Another fact is that America’s economic environment is changing, made possible by technology affording freedom of movement. Many workers want the fluidity that comes with being an independent contractor.
If lawmakers, at any level, don’t get that, maybe it’s time to elect new lawmakers.