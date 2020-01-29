Our View: Guarding the right to work

The problem is, most of the independent contractors don’t want to be regular employees. They like the freedom of being their own boss, setting their own work hours, and not being compelled to sit in a cubicle and toil 9-5, or stand by the office water cooler and trade gossip with other regular workers.

In other words, they appreciate their freedom and want to keep it.

Lest you believe the gig workforce is a small thing, consider a survey done late last year reporting 57 million freelance workers, contributing more than $1 trillion a year to the U.S economy. For about three-quarters of those people who work independently, it’s a matter of choice. More than half the gig workers surveyed said no amount of money would draw them back into a traditional job.

For lawmakers it seems to be a partisan-politics issue. Democrats, who control both houses in the Legislature, aim to help workers, which is admirable. Republicans want to keep the wheels of commerce churning, and AB5 is a job killer.