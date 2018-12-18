The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has finally settled upon a new game plan for housing agricultural workers, streamlining the rules while considering an intriguing idea for the future.
The new ordinance is complicated, as it has to be, but the ultimate goal has been achieved, or at least is getting closer — simplifying the process for farm and ranch owners to provide workers with affordable housing on ag land close to the place where those men and women are working.
This may seem like an easy assignment, until you consider the county’s long, tortuous history with accommodating affordable housing of any kind.
There was a last-minute request from a South Coast grower that the board rejected, but found fascinating enough to ask staff to do some research on.
The idea came from organic farmer Eric Torbet, founder of Goleta Vegan Gardens, who asked the board to include in the ordinance a provision allowing specific types of growers to build housing for themselves to live on-site.
The board was momentarily stumped by the request, because the whole purpose of the ordinance revision was to accommodate workers, mostly foreign-born, not the end-game village concept Torbet has in mind.
A planner in the audience referred to it as an “eco-village,” and generally supported the concept, which prompted 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam to ask the obvious question: “Is that not called a subdivision?”
It does suggest just that, but perhaps not in the traditional sense.
Eco-farmers can do that under the existing rules, but only in one dwelling, not the multi-dwelling notion in the ordinance rewrite.
Skeptics might wonder why the county would make exceptions for eco-minded farmers, but the concept of such villages could be taken beyond just agriculture, and might perhaps solve some of Santa Barbara County’s chronic shortage of affordable housing in general.
That housing battle has been going on for decades, and to our knowledge no one has found a solution. The obvious answer is to build more affordable housing, but so often, when an affordable project is proposed, folks living where the project would be built rise up as one in a quickly-organized NIMBY army.
The end result of years of housing conflict is that this is one of the nation’s more expensive places to buy a home, which forces young working families to make what can be a painful decision — stay and live a limited lifestyle, or move to a state where housing costs are more in line with a young family’s earning capabilities.
That debate will continue, and it will be interesting to see what county staff comes up with regarding the eco-village concept.
One reason the board may have balked at granting the eco-village proposal at last week’s meeting had to do with finances, making a point of noting the time and effort staff had put into arriving at the new ordinance. County officials reckon staff spent about 875 hours, valued at nearly $70,000, developing the approved plan.
Finances are always a consideration for any government action these days, because despite what has been a strong economy in recent years, the rising costs of government operations balances out — and in some cases overwhelms — the enhanced revenue stream.
But any ideas that will move the county toward a more acceptable housing situation are worth considering, and perhaps the next step could be the one that helps eliminate at least some of the ongoing debate about affordable housing. In other words, it won’t hurt to explore all the possibilities.