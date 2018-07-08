The Santa Barbara County Ciivil Grand Jury is in full gallop, recently releasing a report on the deep hole city and county governments are in with regard to unfunded pension liabilities.
Newcomers might think that to be a shocking revelation. It’s not. Every elected and appointed government official throughout the region is aware of the problem, and grand juries have been delving into the issue for decades.
The root of the pension issue is not exactly a Rubik’s cube-sort of problem. County and city government policy makers essentially have written checks to retirees they can’t cash. The bank would call it “insufficient funds.”
This particular grand jury report singled out Santa Barbara County government as carrying the biggest deficit load, but the report also targets pension plan deficiencies in Santa Maria, Lompoc and the city of Santa Barbara. Basically, the larger the government, the bigger the problem.
State rules on pension funds launched in 2013 have had a modestly positive effect on the huge deficits, with government chipping away at the costs. The grand jury report, however, correctly points out that any gains achieved via the newer rules could be wiped out instantly by what the report refers to as “additional fiscal shocks.” That means if something goes wrong, such as a giant wildfire, 6.7 earthquake, stock market crash or a recession.
In other words, any hiccup in a government’s revenue stream could throw the pension situation back a decade or more. In which case, elected officials will be faced with very limited choices, none of them very pleasant — and some decidedly unpleasant, especially for government workers. Here’s how the grand jury report puts it:
“Such measures could be to reduce salaries and other non-pension benefits, to raise employee and employer contributions or to cut benefits, apply fiscal measures to fund higher employer contributions, as well as start new negotiations with labor unions to raise contributions from employees, or to otherwise modify benefits not covered by the new … law …”
It may seem simplistic, but the grand jury report also makes a sound recommendation — that governments of the county and Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Solvang hold public meetings to discuss possible “revenue-gain and cost-saving measures that may be necessary to ensure continued adequate funding of their pension plans.”
The local governments’ pension situation is not unlike a long drought, during which our leaders talk about the problem but can’t seem to come up with a good strategy to fix it. Instead, too often it comes down to hoping for a miracle. Miracle rains have ended some nasty local drought situations, but we just don’t see that happening with the unfunded pension liability mess.
A 2011 grand jury report on this issue was titled, “Local Government Post Employment Benefits in Santa Barbara County: Complicated and Costly.” To be brutally honest about this, nothing has changed in the past seven years, nor is it likely to change without local governments taking fairly draconian steps.
Over the years we have referred to the pension mess as the 800-pound gorilla standing just off-stage at government meetings. Since we used the gorilla phrase, the creature has more than doubled in size.
Government officials are loathe to discuss it in any great detail, because they have no viable solutions, and the solutions they choose could be political suicide.
So, once again, the grand jury has stated the obvious — and it probably should continue to state the obvious until our elected leaders buckle down and do what needs to be done.