Our View: Good, but it could be better

These are very strange days, a pandemic making it difficult for Americans to think about politics. However, a critically important presidential election is scheduled for early November, and we must focus.
There is an encouraging aspect regarding politics, and that is that any diversion in the midst of a potential health crisis is welcome.
Santa Barbara County set a new record for the number of votes cast in the March 3 presidential primary. It’s a record with an asterisk — the county currently has a record number of registered voters, which means there have been a higher percentage of voters in previous elections, because there were fewer people registered to vote.
Still, county elections officials will take the asterisk in this case because that March 3 primary vote went off virtually without a hitch, unlike in other California counties, most notably Los Angeles County where long lines of cranky, often-irate voters stood for hours.
The primary election occurred before the full weight of the coronavirus swept across the nation, but the virus had already wreaked havoc in China, so most county residents understood what was coming.
They voted anyway. That’s a good sign, because there is a possibility the coronavirus threat will be with us for a while.
It’s also an encouraging sign that this county’s new vote-taking and vote-counting process handled the strain of a big primary turnout. It suggests the county is ready for the November vote.
But amid all the gushing about how well things went in the primary, we feel compelled to remind folks that while a lot of people voted, the percentage of actual votes versus the number of registered voters is embarrassing for a society that prides itself on our form of democracy.
For example, 109,779 ballots were cast in the March 3 vote versus 226,923 registered voters, which means the turnout was just a shade more than 48 percent. Compare that to the 2008 presidential primary, in which nearly 58 percent of those registered turned in marked ballots.
The March 3 vote may end up with a higher turnout percentage. County elections chief Joe Holland points out that votes are still being counted — although he doesn’t think those votes will change outcomes in county races — and perhaps hit 55 percent.
The Central Coast may be in the vanguard of voting efficiency. San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are using the same sort of equipment as this county, and there were few problems. Maybe the bigger counties should take a cue from their little cousins.
Still, we have a hard time getting beyond that potentially less-than-half-the-registered-voters thing. Politics can be odious, but the rancor with which modern political campaigns are conducted should be all the more reason for a 100-percent turnout, or near to it.
Maybe it has something to do with the size of the voter base. Inyo County had the state’s highest March 3 turnout, at more than 68 percent. But Inyo has fewer residents than a decent-sized Texas high school football game turnout.
There is a very strong possibility the nation will be struggling with a recession come November. Experts say we’re already in a recession, and to expect a short, but painful economic slump. As the coronavirus continues to develop, health experts are warning that it may take a while to calm down. All compelling reasons to get registered to vote, if you aren’t already, and prepare yourself for what promises to be one of the strangest, and most important elections in this nation’s history.