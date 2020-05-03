Our View: Getting the news you need

We’ve had seemingly endless weeks of COVID-19 restrictions and human challenges, then last week we reminded folks that California and other western states are in the grip of what scientists are calling a mega-drought.
And because California is where everything that can happen probably will happen, we are now moving into yet another wildfire season. It could be another bad year.
All of which makes California a pick-‘em state, as in you pick the disaster and we’ll likely be in the middle of it, any and all of which will require Californians to have reliable information — on multiple fronts — to stay safe in the worst of times.
We're the news source that provides that sort of information, day in and day out, joining hundreds of other newspapers around the state whose mission it is to help readers survive whatever type of crisis California is going through.
We’re still fully involved in the battle against COVID-19, but that is showing signs of easing up, at least a little, perhaps enough to get parts of the California economy back in action.
Like it or not, we also have to be fully prepared for a wildfire season that experts say could be similar to the past few years, which have been the most destructive in state history.
The battle against the coronavirus has butted up against normal preparations for fire season. State and local officials are making the usual announcements about individuals doing what they can from a prevention standpoint, but the work on that is slower than it should be because of stay-at-home orders and humans’ natural inclination to stay out of harm’s way.
One state official calls the virus/wildfire nexus “unprecedented,” a wild understatement if ever we’ve heard one.
For example, the state would normally be funneling resources into wildfire preparations, but instead those funds seem destined to be used to fight the spread of COVID-19 and getting the California economy restarted. That is a potential disaster in the making.
The biggest fire threat at the moment is in Northern California, nearly 60 percent of which remains abnormally dry. At this time last year only about 6 percent of that region was dry. Nearly 40 percent of the region is on drought alert. Definitely a red flag.
This all seems abnormally harsh for California residents still riding out a pandemic.
That’s where this newspaper comes in. We’ve been giving readers a steady flow of up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 developments, including some compelling, emotional stories about survival and neighbors helping neighbors. We have been an integral part of the coming-together of this community.
Now, we will do what we’ve been doing at the end of every rainy season, keeping readers informed about wildfire conditions, and how-tos for getting your property prepared in case a big wildfire comes calling.
It’s basic, commonsense stuff — clean up around your structures, leaving plenty of space that will be virtually fire-fuel free. Build a wildfire escape kit, packing everything you really need for surviving a few days to a week. Make sure everyone in your family knows where the gathering point is, in case you are separated when the fire approaches. Wildfires tend not to give a person much time for sound decision-making, so plan ahead.
And as always, rely on us for the information you need to stay informed and prepared. We’re all in this together is a cliche, but it’s a fact.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!