The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved a Strategic Energy Plan that looks so far into the future that a lot of folks may not be able to see it.
What board members apparently are seeing is the need for energy sources other than traditional electric power companies when disaster strikes, which is more and more frequently in recent years.
Instead of depending on electric companies, the board has visions of solar panel fields and the occasional wind turbine to provide power when the chips are down.
It may sound like preparing for a worst-case scenario, and in a sense that is exactly what the Strategic Energy Plan would be designed to do.
The ultimate goal, however, is to make the county and its residents energy independent, which would have the collateral benefit of giving owners of vacant, unused land a potential income source.
County officials considered all possible sources of energy, including biomass, biogas, hydro and geothermal. But in the end, the sources that make the most sense for our part of the Central Coast are solar and wind power.
That’s because when you look at the geography of Santa Barbara County, you can see the potential for most areas of North County, especially in the Lompoc Valley where, on most days, you need a chinstrap to protect your hat from gusting winds, and east of the Santa Maria Valley, a region usually basking in sunshine.
Of the two primary options, solar gets the gold star, because of its potential to generate up to 2,925 gigawatt hours of energy per year, or approximately enough to power 595,000 to more than 1 million households. This county has about 150,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, a solar farm big enough to supply the power needs of 150,000 households — a number that is sure to increase over the years — would require about 1,500 acres of solar panels in strategically-placed locations.
But that’s the beauty of solar power. The power-generating panels can be put anywhere the sun shines. In urban areas that would be mostly rooftops. Vacant farmland would be the main spot for solar farms. Think of it as another form of agriculture.
That last part will require some policy tweaks. For one thing, county officials will have to figure out a way to put large solar farms on vacant ag land now preserved by the state’s Williamson Act.
Those two primary alternative energy sources are not without problems. For example, the biggest obstacle for solar power generation is when the sun is not shining, which would be from sunset to dawn, and during pea-soup-thick marine layers, which most of us refer to as fog. Wind power’s major snag is that the huge turbines can be noisy and destructive to bird populations. And turbines don’t work when the wind dies down.
Still, we have to give the Board of Supervisors credit for thinking long-term, which so many politicians these days just can’t seem to do. Because, eventually, the energy sources the world has depended on for generations — fossil fuels — will become more scarce, thus increasing energy costs, and finally disappear.
The day when oil and gas go away for good is still far over the horizon, but making plans today for what will surely happen tomorrow is never a bad idea. That is especially true now that electric power companies are shutting off power when wildfires threaten.
It may seem doomsday-ish to predicate public policy on disasters that have not yet occurred, but that is what living in California is all about.