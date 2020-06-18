Our View: Getting outside, politely

How do you feel about the possibility of being told to leave a public park in Santa Maria because you don’t smell good enough? Maybe even be banned.
That could happen as soon as early next month, thanks to an ordinance recently approved by the City Council, one provision of which makes excessive body odor a potential reason to be asked to take a hike.
That may not be as bad as it sounds. The council made its decision — on a split vote — just after learning that the city’s Recreation and Parks Commission had not reviewed the ordinance proposal, primarily because the commission hadn’t met for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Attorney Thomas Watson assured the council it could adopt the ordinance rather than wait for feedback from commission members, because if specific parts of the law proved to be problematic, the council could approve revisions or changes at any time. Watson also said having guidelines in place at this time is important because parks typically have higher usage in summer months, especially during a time when many local residents are seeking wide-open spaces and outdoor fun to help ease some coronavirus stress and anxiety.
The “no” votes came from council members Gloria Soto and Mike Cordero, presumably because they want to hear what parks commission members have to say about the new rules, or believe it’s best to make important policy decisions knowing all the facts.
Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada said not sharing the ordinance with the commission was an administrative error, and he has since collected commission members’ feedback. That seems a reasonable excuse, given the pandemic and the havoc it has caused in both the public and private sectors.
We have a feeling the council may be inclined toward revisions at some point in the future after hearing what commissioners think. For example, Posada said the new ordinance has guidelines consistent with those already in place for public transit and local libraries, in terms of body odor and wearing appropriate clothing — as in having enough clothes on to prevent causing a disturbance — in those places.
Here’s the problem with that line of reasoning: Transit system buses and public libraries are enclosed, inside spaces. Parks generally are an outdoor experience. It’s an apples-and-oranges sort of thing.
Another possible issue is that enforcement of the new parks rules will be complaint-driven. In other words, totally subjective because just about everyone’s sense of smell and clothing style differs, as do attitudes about how much clothing is required in an outdoor space specifically designed for exercising and having a good time.
Another concern is that such laws, intentionally or not, could target the local homeless population, which, frankly, has enough problems without worrying about personal hygiene. The homelessness issue requires a much broader solution.
Complaints would presumably be routed to law enforcement officers who, in turn, would be asked to exercise some discretionary judgment. Again, a totally subjective situation. Disagreement about almost everything these days has a high potential to escalate tensions, so it’s not difficult to envision the sort of police/citizen interactions in park rules matters that could lead to physical confrontations.
That is sad, but it is what is happening in our world today. And it seems highly likely the manner in which members of law enforcement interact with the public are in the process of being changed, at just about every level of government.
These are unusual, stressful times in which “normal” things are anything but normal. Normal or not, society needs rules.
