Our View: Getting it right first time

It’s also easy to see the states’ and their governors’ viewpoint, which pivots on the fact that states have been begging for help from the federal government, especially with regard to health care equipment and supplies, but not getting that help.

The governors’ go-it-alone attitude may turn out to be what saves the nation from a total collapse, which health experts say could happen if governments jump the gun on reopening businesses, people resume mingling, and the virus makes a comeback, perhaps with a vengeance.

Of the states signed on for a coordinated, cooperative reopening strategy, California and New York have the most muscle, controlling nearly a quarter of the nation’s total economic output. When other members of the working groups are factored it, that combines for nearly 40 percent of the total national economic output.

The planning, so far, is regional. California has joined Oregon and Washington to work on a West Coast plan. Seven other states formed a pact to set an agenda for reopening their economies in the Northeast.

This is the sort of coordinated, carefully thought-out approach that has thus far been missing in the federal government’s attempts to deal with the pandemic and its economic fallout.