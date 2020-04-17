Our View: Getting it right first time

The governors of several big states having apparently won the face-off with President Trump over who’s in charge of reopening businesses, now the real work begins.
For Californians and likely citizens in nearly a dozen other states, that means following some strict rules that rely on science rather than going on gut instincts.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week he will not consider easing California's stay-at-home mandate until hospitalizations, mainly in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline” for a minimum of two weeks.
On top of that, Newsom outlined conditions that must be met, including more extensive testing, an adequate supply of protective equipment for health care workers, better treatment and an improved ability to track and isolate people who have been infected with the coronavirus.
Not a simple regimen to follow. California and many other states have so far struggled to adhere to those sorts of guidelines.
California is one of a handful of states working together or in groups on plans to start reopening local and state economies. The Trump administration is clamoring for a quick, nationwide reopening, despite a lack of evidence that the coronavirus pandemic is on its way out.
It’s easy to understand Trump’s zeal to get companies back in business, and workers back in their jobs. That dynamic is what makes America great and democracy sustainable.
It’s also easy to see the states’ and their governors’ viewpoint, which pivots on the fact that states have been begging for help from the federal government, especially with regard to health care equipment and supplies, but not getting that help.
The governors’ go-it-alone attitude may turn out to be what saves the nation from a total collapse, which health experts say could happen if governments jump the gun on reopening businesses, people resume mingling, and the virus makes a comeback, perhaps with a vengeance.
Of the states signed on for a coordinated, cooperative reopening strategy, California and New York have the most muscle, controlling nearly a quarter of the nation’s total economic output. When other members of the working groups are factored it, that combines for nearly 40 percent of the total national economic output.
The planning, so far, is regional. California has joined Oregon and Washington to work on a West Coast plan. Seven other states formed a pact to set an agenda for reopening their economies in the Northeast.
This is the sort of coordinated, carefully thought-out approach that has thus far been missing in the federal government’s attempts to deal with the pandemic and its economic fallout.
Meanwhile, top health officials are warning against a premature reopening of businesses, at least until more is known about the virus’ course and the availability of reliable testing procedures that could help establish a date at which businesses can safely resume operations.
Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health, said this week that testing is not uniform across the state. It’s being prioritized for certain patients who are hospitalized and need the information to make medical decisions, or in potentially high-risk places such as jails and homeless shelters.
There are many other regions of the United States in which the virus has not yet peaked, but that suggests more states may decide to come together to fight a common enemy.
The battle is far from over, but it is encouraging to see leaders at the state level making substantial efforts to work out a plan to keep people from dying of the coronavirus, while getting the economy back on track.
