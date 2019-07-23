Even as the Trump administration seemed to be moving forward earlier this month on the president’s demand that a citizenship question be added to the 2020 U.S. Census, other administration officials ordered the questionnaires be printed without such a question.
Proving that saner minds can prevail, even in the face of an angry chief executive. However, a fellow in Waco, Texas, claims to have received a questionnaire with a citizenship question included. That must be a fake.
Although the citizenship question may be off the table for the 2020 head count beginning next April, Santa Maria city officials are launching a full-scale public-education initiative to convince everyone living here to fill out the questionnaire, no matter what their citizenship status.
In fact, the city will likely need every trick it has to convince people to be counted, in large part because Santa Maria is considered by the U.S. Census Bureau to be a hotbed of hard-to-count neighborhoods.
Of the five most-difficult-to-count census tracts throughout Santa Barbara County, four of those areas fall within Santa Maria city limits. Nearly two-thirds of the city’s 110,000 or so residents live in those four census-tract neighborhoods.
It behooves Santa Maria officials and residents to get serious about being part of the 2020 head count. The final tally determines the number of California representatives who serve in the U.S. House, and it is used to determine how federal funds are allocated.
For example, if just 1,000 local children fail to be counted, it could cost the city in the neighborhood of $20 million over the decade following 2020 — and that’s a neighborhood city officials would just as soon stay out of.
Those city officials are planning a major push to build trust and awareness within the community, hoping for as complete a count as possible. In the coming months, the city will hold outreach workshops and team with local nonprofits, and religious and charitable organizations, hopefully to foster trust in those who will be making the rounds to talk to residents.
The Trump administration’s unsuccessful push to include a citizenship question remains a cloud hanging over the 2020 census, even though such a question will not be asked this time around. It’s hard enough to get an accurate head count, considering the beliefs of many don’t-tread-on-me, anti-government Americans, without further intimidating people who, although not citizens, still work, live and pay taxes in this country.
But perhaps the most compelling argument against adding a citizenship question is that the once-a-decade census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, whose wording is quite specific about counting everyone residing in America. The administration’s attempts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census is an end run around the U.S. Constitution, a fact recently acknowledged by the courts. Congress has been disturbingly quiet about Trump’s efforts to skirt this nation’s bedrock governing document.
It is not something to worry about for next year’s head count, and the true purpose of this editorial is to encourage every person living in Santa Maria — no matter their citizenship status — to participate in the count, because not doing so results in a false snapshot of the real America.
And to folks living in those hard-to-count neighborhoods, we ask you speak to your neighbors and friends, and urge them to be counted. Think of uncounted residents as federal dollars this community will not receive, and representation this state will not have at the federal level.