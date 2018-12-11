If you happened to be at the county government center in Santa Maria recently, you probably noticed a small group of protesters outside the Board of Supervisors meeting room.
Their purpose was to demand the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department stop cooperating with agents from the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, less formally known as ICE.
The bulk of the group then made its wishes known to board members at the meeting. The heart of the issue is a perception that ICE is conducting roundups and deporting all who are in this country illegally.
The reality is that, at least for the most part, ICE is combing through arrest histories and giving the boot to the worst offenders. That is a fact, but the perception persists that good, hard-working, law-abiding immigrants are being swept up in the federal net, with an assist from local law enforcement agencies, in this case the Sheriff’s Department.
Actually, both sides make valid points, but the central issue is that when it comes to a coherent enforcement policy, local agencies are left hanging because the immigration issue is one that speaks two languages, and each is telling a different story.
On the one hand, many of our elected leaders at the federal level are labeling all illegal immigrants as criminals waiting to commit felonies.
On the other, many of our business owners know full well that without the labor provided by workers in this country without documentation, their business would suffer. That is especially true with regard to the agriculture industry, which is huge on the Central Coast.
Growers have been suffering a labor shortage for quite a while, struggling to find able workers willing to spend hours in the field in some of the most grueling jobs you’re likely to encounter.
What hurts business also hurts consumers. There is an unpleasant trickle-down component when growers can’t find workers — they must pay much higher wages to attract field hands, if possible, and higher wages equate to higher prices for consumers.
That’s going deep into the illegal-worker conundrum, but the debate over the ICE/Sheriff Department’s relationship is a lot more cut-and-dried — the sheriff is doing his job to get criminals off our streets, and that is essentially what is happening with regard to the deal between ICE and local officials.
Last year, just more than 15,200 inmates were released from County Jail, of which ICE sought information on 526, taking 351 of them into custody. That represents 2.3 percent of the number of inmates released. That is consistent with statistics on other released inmates, no matter what their citizenship/immigration status.
In the first 11 months of this year, just more than 11,551 inmates have been released from the jail, and of those identified to ICE, 74 were picked up. That’s less than 1 percent.
Clearly, data indicate ICE involvement in the local inmate population is not huge. In fact, it’s relatively small, when compared to statistics on the incarcerated citizens’ population of serious criminals.
Sheriff Bill Brown had this to say concerning the ICE issue: “The reality is there should be a common desire in our community (that criminal elements) be removed from the community so they don’t continue to commit these crimes.”
That’s the real point in this debate, and one everyone should keep in mind no matter what the public perception might be.
The larger issue is the void created by a lack of commonsense immigration policy at the federal level, which keeps everyone guessing about what to do about immigration.