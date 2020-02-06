Our View: Getting a handle on cannabis

A recent report related to the legalization of cannabis growing and use makes it clear that North County will be carrying the load when it comes to the new industry.
Santa Barbara County’s supervisors were given the details, and it was also evident that more attention will need to be focused on licensed operations that apparently are idle, but maybe are not, and the still-proliferating black market for cannabis products. Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino summed up that problem: “It would be really nice to see who’s paying what.”
Having full knowledge of what’s going on in the state’s newest growth industry has been made even more important because our county has been selected to participate in a test of a tracking system to follow cannabis products from cultivation to the final product, then from retailer to consumer. The other counties in the test are Monterey and Yolo.
The purpose of such a test is pretty straight-forward — pinpoint the legal and illegal producers, track the former and shut down the latter.
Santa Barbara County’s cannabis enforcement program has already earned a reputation as the most efficient in the state, perhaps because this county also is ground zero when it comes to state and local licensing. Why not focus on us? It seems everyone who can afford to live and work in paradise will do so.
The cannabis enforcement program has been active since the first quarter of the county’s most recent fiscal year. There have been an average of 12 illegal grow enforcements per quarter since the start. More than a million plants have been seized representing a total cash value of nearly $228 million.
Meanwhile, permit and licensing applications have been pouring in, jumping from 20 in the first quarter of last year to more than 170 this fiscal quarter.
The Board of Supervisors wants to keep a close eye on what’s going on in the industry in part because the greatest number of this region’s provisional and annual license applications are in the Santa Ynez Valley, proving that what is attractive to wine grape growers also appeals to potential cannabis growers. The Valley has 428 license holders, Lompoc has 82, and the Santa Maria Valley has 27. The Santa Ynez Valley also tops the county list in cultivation acreage, at 270.
Many of the licenses applied for and granted may not be used. It’s sort of like the beginning of the internet age, when everyone had to own a domain of their own.
It was clear from the start of the push to legalize cannabis growing and marijuana use that it would be a big, booming industry. But it seems that reality has overtaken expectation, and government agencies are scrambling to meet the demands of both the legal and illegal markets.
At the same time, policy makers now own the responsibility of making sure the cannabis industry functions properly and legally, at every level, and pays for itself through taxes and fees. Not a simple assignment, and a task not likely to succeed if local authorities can’t get control of the illegal black market.
One might reasonably ask how a black market in any product can thrive when the same products are available legally. The answer is simple — price. The fact that the legal market presumably has better quality control is all but meaningless for a significant number of consumers. The fact that so many users were sickened by black-market vaping products proves the point.
The cannabis industry is here to stay. We need to make it work.