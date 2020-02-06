Our View: Getting a handle on cannabis

The cannabis enforcement program has been active since the first quarter of the county’s most recent fiscal year. There have been an average of 12 illegal grow enforcements per quarter since the start. More than a million plants have been seized representing a total cash value of nearly $228 million.

Meanwhile, permit and licensing applications have been pouring in, jumping from 20 in the first quarter of last year to more than 170 this fiscal quarter.

The Board of Supervisors wants to keep a close eye on what’s going on in the industry in part because the greatest number of this region’s provisional and annual license applications are in the Santa Ynez Valley, proving that what is attractive to wine grape growers also appeals to potential cannabis growers. The Valley has 428 license holders, Lompoc has 82, and the Santa Maria Valley has 27. The Santa Ynez Valley also tops the county list in cultivation acreage, at 270.

Many of the licenses applied for and granted may not be used. It’s sort of like the beginning of the internet age, when everyone had to own a domain of their own.