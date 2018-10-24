We’re less than a week away from Halloween, but because the scary stuff goes down next Wednesday, we believe this is a good time to remind folks to be very careful out there.
Chances are, because of that mid-week Halloween event, there will be more than a few costume parties this weekend, for both kids and adults, and it is especially important that North County residents keep a few things in mind while celebrating in the Halloween spirit.
First and foremost, the Halloween celebration is typically one of the most dangerous for children, especially when it comes to car versus kid incidents. October 2017 was the second-worst month last year for motor vehicle deaths, and nearly one-fifth of the fatalities occurred in crosswalks or on residential streets.
That’s because Halloween means kids are wired and have a tendency to dart between parked cars, perhaps headed for a candy give-away they see across the street.
And here is a truly scary statistic for you: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Only July has a more deadly record when it comes to pedestrian deaths. Here are some other important safety tips for parents:
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant. Avoid masks, which can obstruct vision. If children are allowed out after dark, put reflective tape on their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks. Make sure Halloween makeup is nontoxic; always test it on a small area of skin first.
During the actual hunt for treats, adults should accompany kiddies on their neighborhood rounds. If older children are going alone, plan and review a route known by you. Agree on a specific time children should get home. Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car, stay in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends. Children and adults are reminded to put their electronic devices away, stay alert, and don't run across the street.
That last part is critically important. For one thing, streets in North County communities — especially in residential neighborhoods where most of the trick-or-treating occurs — tend to be narrow, leaving little room for both cars and groups of children at the same time.
The National Safety Council has these additional safety tips for parents and anyone who plans to be driving during the normal trick-or-treat hours:
Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. Enter and exit driveways and alleys very carefully. At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing. Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
In other words, take nothing for granted, and for sure leave your cell phone alone when behind the wheel, which is solid advice no matter what day or special event it is.
Halloween is a really exciting time for kids of all ages. We know plenty of adults who like to gussy up and have a good time with faux ghosts and goblins, and maybe a wee pirate or princess.
But Halloween is one of the most dangerous times of the year for kids, and conversely for any adult who is responsible for a tragic accident, one that could have been avoided by following a few simple rules.
Treating is better than tricking, any way you look at it. Halloween is the unofficial kickoff to the long holiday-season run-up to a new year. Make sure it’s safe for everyone.