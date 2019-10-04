Government officials aren’t especially known for their labeling expertise, which probably explains the “Real ID Card.”
If you expect to do some air traveling next year, you’ll likely need the Real ID Card just to take a seat on a jetliner.
Americans will need the special card by next Oct. 1 to board airplanes or enter federal facilities such as prisons and military bases, unless you have a valid passport or military ID.
California is lagging in the Real ID department. The most recent data from the state Department of Motor Vehicles shows fewer than 6 million Californians have received their ID cards since they were first made available in January 2018.
But there’s a problem for Golden State ID card seekers. More about that in a moment. First, the national scope of the problem.
The U.S. Travel Association commissioned a recent study indicating most Americans aren’t aware of the federal requirement for a Real ID, so it follows they wouldn’t have a clue about the October 2020 deadline for getting one.
We’ll make a prediction. Come Oct. 1 of next year, lots of folks will be left at the gate, watching their flight wing off to wherever they thought they were going.
According to the Travel Association folks, about 99 million Americans do not presently have a form of ID that would be accepted starting Oct. 1, 2020. The group estimates more than 500,000 people could be turned away during that first week, thus hitting the airline and travel industries with nearly a third of a billion-dollar hit. Ouch!
Even if the feds launched a massive, nationwide PR campaign, it is likely that tens of millions of Americans either wouldn’t pay attention to the public-service ads, being preoccupied by their smart phones, or wouldn’t be able to get their Real ID because of the crush of people descending on DMV offices around the country.
DMVs have launched education campaigns to inform people about the documents they need to bring. This past summer, the California DMV took the unusual step of shutting down all of its field offices for half a day to train employees on how to make the program work smoothly.
Good luck with that, because the California DMV is encouraging folks to make their appointments online. As of a week or so ago, the first available appointment at many DMV isn’t until mid-December. And the wait times probably will not get shorter.
Which brings us to California’s specific problem regarding the DMV and the Real ID process: A fellow named Steve Gordon has been named director of the state DMV, and almost the first words he spoke as the new director were that the DMV’s computer technology is basically a “40-year-old dinosaur.”
Perhaps that helps explain why the DMV has had four different communications officers within the past nine months.
Gordon admits one of his biggest challenges in the coming year will be allaying the fears of potential Real ID customers about getting the card they need before the October 2020 deadline, in large part because the DMV’s tech capabilities are currently measuring performance in kilobytes, but the rest of the world is functioning in gigabytes and beyond.
Gordon also said he’ll know his mission at the DMV will be accomplished when “clients are talking about (our) success.”
That’s a tall order. When is the last time you thought to yourself after a visit to the local DMV office, “Boy, that was really great!”
DMV Director Gordon and everyone else should maintain their sense of humor.