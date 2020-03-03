Our View: Following the prime directive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

California’s population heft, and its key role in presidential and down-ballot races, emphasizes the importance of the federal government getting the 2020 census count right. It’s also a wakeup call for this state’s elected leaders to drive home that point to citizens, to make sure they are counted, so California gets its fair share of federal dollars, seats in the House of Representatives, and other perks generated by the final census tally.

On the matter of population, California has other problems — getting voters registered, then getting those people to actually vote. California was in the bottom third nationally with regard to the 2016 presidential election, with a turnout of just under 57 percent, nearly 20 percentage points behind Minnesota, which was the nation’s best in turnout.

That is shameful for California, that in a state of 40 million people and with about 25 million eligible to vote, only about 14 million actually voted. Maybe California voters believed Hillary Clinton was a sure winner in 2016, so why bother? The folly of such an assumption is now apparent — or the wisdom, depending on your political beliefs.

But in terms of validating our democracy, the truth is that every American who is eligible to register to vote should do so, because those are the folks who most benefit or get harmed by an election’s outcome.