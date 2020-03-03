Our View: Following the prime directive

Today is Super Tuesday, so named because 14 states — including California — hold primaries in the 2020 presidential contest.
The good news is there’s only a quarter moon on tap. A full moon might have sent voters spiraling off to who knows where. The other good news is that if you failed to register by the Feb. 18 deadline, you can still register through the end of business today at a county elections office, neighborhood polling place or community vote center.
They call it Super Tuesday because so many pivotal states are involved. California is the big dog, but other growlers are Massachusetts, Virginia, Minnesota and a handful of mostly Southern states.
The California primary is open, which means voters are not restricted to voting for candidates of their own party. California also is a winner-take-all state with regard to how Electoral College votes are distributed, and we all know the importance of that, the Electoral College vote having negated the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election.
That seems somehow wrong, that a nation priding itself on a free and open democracy should have the highest elected office in the land sometimes decided by a voting minority. It was the Founding Fathers’ idea, and for many Americans a hopelessly outdated way of thinking.
As it turns out, California gets the biggest single chunk of electoral votes, 55, thanks to our huge population. And the state’s voters have been solidly siding with Democrats in recent years.
California’s population heft, and its key role in presidential and down-ballot races, emphasizes the importance of the federal government getting the 2020 census count right. It’s also a wakeup call for this state’s elected leaders to drive home that point to citizens, to make sure they are counted, so California gets its fair share of federal dollars, seats in the House of Representatives, and other perks generated by the final census tally.
On the matter of population, California has other problems — getting voters registered, then getting those people to actually vote. California was in the bottom third nationally with regard to the 2016 presidential election, with a turnout of just under 57 percent, nearly 20 percentage points behind Minnesota, which was the nation’s best in turnout.
That is shameful for California, that in a state of 40 million people and with about 25 million eligible to vote, only about 14 million actually voted. Maybe California voters believed Hillary Clinton was a sure winner in 2016, so why bother? The folly of such an assumption is now apparent — or the wisdom, depending on your political beliefs.
But in terms of validating our democracy, the truth is that every American who is eligible to register to vote should do so, because those are the folks who most benefit or get harmed by an election’s outcome.
Begging off because you “don’t have the time” or “don’t know anything about the candidates or issues” is unacceptable, because so much is at stake, both for the citizens and for the country. In this electronic age of instant information, there should be no excuses for not knowing enough to cast a ballot.
It may be a little late to bone up on the candidates on today’s Super Tuesday primary ballot, but that still leaves months to educate yourself on the general election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
So, if this sounds as though we’re trying to bully California’s 10 million or more citizens into becoming involved in the electoral process, get registered, learn the candidates and the issues and vote, great.
Mission accomplished.