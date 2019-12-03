Think of this holiday season as an extended version of football’s Super Bowl for shoppers and the U.S. economy, a few wintry days and nights that can make or break the nation’s retailers.
Consumers are now resting at halftime, after scoring a lot of points in the first two quarters, and especially on the long Black Friday/Cyber Monday buying-frenzy weekend.
Next comes the scary part for consumers, when, shortly after the first of the year, the credit card bills start pouring in. It’s almost as frightening as the approach of the April 15 tax-filing deadline.
Debt is America’s ticking time bomb, and it is spread across every segment of society.
As of a few days before Black Friday, the U.S. consumer debt was a staggering $13.86 trillion. It’s not just shopping debt, but also includes home mortgages, car loans, student loans and credit cards.
Broken down to more meaningful numbers, the average American has nearly $38,000 in personal debt, and that doesn’t count mortgages. Only about 23 percent of Americans can claim to be debt-free.
The other debt bomb belongs to the federal government, which as of late November passed $23 trillion. This debt is more thermo-nuclear than the ticking-bomb variety.
Many Americans believe China is the biggest holder of U.S. debt, and the Trump administration’s trading nemesis does control a big chunk. But what many folks don’t know is that the biggest percentage of government debt is owned by the Social Security Trust Fund, which is the source of those monthly checks to more than 63 million Americans, and means that of the six households on your block, one of them depends on that monthly stipend from Social Security.
We bring all this potentially depressing information to your attention today not to dampen your holiday spirit, but to emphasize that the nation’s debt problems have bypassed the Federal Reserve Board’s ability to regulate the economy by adjusting interest rates. Or as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month — it’s time for Congress to acknowledge the mushrooming federal debt by putting the federal budget “on a sustainable path.”
Sound advice, but likely to be ignored, given the blood-in-the-water attitude of congressional Democrats, and the defensive tactics employed by Republicans to shield a president who seems clueless about everything but his daily Twitter banquet.
Candidate Donald Trump had in his 2016 run promised to tame the national debt. After nearly three years as president, he is fostering one of the biggest debt accumulations since the administrations of Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman authorized massive spending to mobilize for World War II.
Another factor provoking ire at yet another do-nothing Congress is that most experts see another mild recession on the horizon, and if it happens without some kind of solid trade deal with China, things could get ugly in America.
We understand that congressional Democrats believe they have the goods on Trump, especially with regard to his administration and lawyers encouraging other nations to meddle in U.S. election politics, but skewering Trump in no way improves the big picture in America, nor does it help working Americans trying to survive financially while carrying one of the largest consumer debt loads in U.S. history.
Congress is wasting time on a possible impeachment. In fact, the end game is something that should be left to the voters, at the polls, in a legally-sanctioned national election.
That comes in 2020, which is only a few weeks away.