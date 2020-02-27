Our View: First rule, don't hurt ag economy

The mid-county winemaking community is acutely aware of drifting cannabis smells, and is worried what impacts such smells may have on wine grape crops, and on customers who flock to mid-county to taste and buy local wines.

The concern expressed in Pepe’s letter is that the county Planning Commission is nearing a final recommendation on a cannabis ordinance, and vintners are worried that one of the requirements may be that cannabis grow odors be stopped at the grow’s property line.

Just as laws don’t stop people from speeding on the freeway, laws won’t have much effect on where the wind blows the smell from crops. To illustrate, Pepe wrote about broccoli and brussel sprouts smells pushed by the wind, often far beyond a grower’s property line.

He wrote: “It is not a very big step from requiring cannabis odors to stop at the property line to requiring all farm odors to stop at the property line. I suggest farmers would be better served if we treated farm odors like we treat farm noise. … The (Planning Commission) should establish a maximum measurable odor threshold which is realistic for responsible growers.”

This is not a one-size-fits-all situation. One person’s sweet could easily be another person’s sour.