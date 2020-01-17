Our View: Finding the real culprit

Americans really need to ask themselves whose side our federal government is on? Judging from decisions made recently by one powerful federal agency, that question remains unanswered.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to cover costs incurred by the government’s assistance in fighting destructive wildfires. Not an altogether unreasonable request, given that we’re talking about our own tax dollars.
However, FEMA officials have made about $3.9 billion in bankruptcy claims against PG&E because of its admitted complicity in the 2015 Butte fire, 2017 wildfires in Northern California wine country, and the 2018 Camp fire.
The request seems to make sense, except for one very big, maddening problem — the money the feds are seeking would be taken from the $13.5 billion PG&E has set aside to repay victims of the aforementioned fires.
In other words, the federal government we support with our taxes is asking California wildfire victims to pay for PG&E’s negligence out of their own pockets.
FEMA officials insist they are compelled by law to seek compensation from PG&E. Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they get settlement funds that duplicate money already paid by the federal government. All this despite the fact that the feds have consistently failed to properly manage federal forest lands with regard to reducing the wildfire risk, and continue to drain funding from federal agencies that would do just that sort of managing.
A regional administrator for FEMA said the government has “no interest” in reducing the amount fire victims should receive from a PG&E settlement. Well, then why do it?
Wildfire victims are being asked to repay the government for services rendered. Is the same true when federal dollars are poured into states that have been ravaged by hurricanes, tornadoes and inland flooding? If so, we’ve never heard about it.
Is there even the tiniest morsel of logic in victimizing disaster victims a second or third time?
A judge is scheduled to rule next month on PG&E’s bankruptcy proposal, which now includes the part about FEMA wanting to rake $3.9 billion off the top of the $13.5 billion settlement to victims the company has offered.
FEMA is asking for $3.9 billion from PG&E for the federal government’s wildfire-fighting efforts and assistance, but court documents reveal that FEMA paid only $282 million in individual assistance to victims. What sort of twisted math is that? FEMA officials explained the big dollar difference between $282 million and $3.9 billion as being aid to individual government agencies and administrative costs.
Perhaps the problem is that FEMA is in the hands of an “acting director,” a fairly common occurrence in the Trump administration. Former FEMA head, Jim Witt, told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat in December that FEMA’s demands were “unusual” and “inappropriate.”
OK, here’s a last question: Is this yet another shot in the feud between the Trump administration, specifically President Trump, and California leaders, specifically Gov. Gavin Newsom, who have been trading insults since Newsom took office. California voters soundly drubbed Trump at the polls in 2016, a fact not lost on a guy whose stock in trade is making and denigrating perceived enemies.
Personal disputes aside, California and its residents deserve better treatment from the feds, and should not be singled out for punishment, especially the thousands of California residents who were severely punished by wildfires for which the nation’s largest power company is responsible. If FEMA wants repayment, let it get the dollars from the responsible party, not from those who have suffered enough.