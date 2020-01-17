Our View: Finding the real culprit

Americans really need to ask themselves whose side our federal government is on? Judging from decisions made recently by one powerful federal agency, that question remains unanswered.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to cover costs incurred by the government’s assistance in fighting destructive wildfires. Not an altogether unreasonable request, given that we’re talking about our own tax dollars.

However, FEMA officials have made about $3.9 billion in bankruptcy claims against PG&E because of its admitted complicity in the 2015 Butte fire, 2017 wildfires in Northern California wine country, and the 2018 Camp fire.

The request seems to make sense, except for one very big, maddening problem — the money the feds are seeking would be taken from the $13.5 billion PG&E has set aside to repay victims of the aforementioned fires.

In other words, the federal government we support with our taxes is asking California wildfire victims to pay for PG&E’s negligence out of their own pockets.