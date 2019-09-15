We found some interesting information about what apparently has become America’s Age of Rage, Insults and Criticism.
It’s from a series of reports on the power of criticism, in both a positive and negative way. Mostly it concerns how criticism can affect a personal relationship, as in husband and wife.
The bottom line is that habitual criticism can be corrosive, fundamentally undermining the relationship in which such criticism occurs.
Continual criticism has been identified by experts as being among the top predictors of divorce, so dealing with such criticism has become a top priority for marriage counselors.
We acknowledged this problem many years ago when this newspaper decided to ask that contributors to our pages demonstrate a degree of civility when writing about others.
Our civility policy came about following a particularly vitriolic countywide political campaign cycle, during which name-calling and personal insults became the norm. It compelled us to examine how we do things, and if such public behavior was helping or hurting our North County communities.
It didn’t take long to decide letting readers vent their personal animosities in print was a zero-sum game. No person or purpose was being served by printing letters dripping with bile and hostilities.
That doesn’t mean readers can’t complain. In fact, we encourage folks to speak up about what they see as wrong-headed or dangerous — including criticism of this newspaper for editorial positions we take.
But spewing venom for the sake of spewing serves no purpose, a point we continue to make when telling contributors to tone down the bombast and rhetoric.
One thing experts have found to be 100-percent true is that habitual criticism damages relationships, and in those damaged relationships, positive growth stops. Habitual harping also erodes trust, violating an implicit bond that is part of a strong relationship. That’s as true for newspapers and their readers as it is for husbands and wives.
This is a microcosm of what’s happening in America today. We’re so busy shouting insults, threats and criticism at each other, we’ve lost sight of the fact that we are, like it or not, sailing in the same boat.
Insisting on getting those who disagree with you to come over to your side is another manifestation of criticism, driving the two sides further apart.
Let’s face it, we’re emotionally abusing each other. Everyone is talking, but no one is listening. Critics are not attempting to explain to the other side what they want and need, just demanding that they get it. The other side is doing essentially the same thing. And none of us seems to realize what we’re doing to each other — and more importantly, to this nation.
Marriage counselors say one trick is to stop, take a breath and think about what you’re about to say, or in our case, write. Consider how our words will affect the people at whom our words are being directed.
The late columnist Erma Bombeck referred to it as the art of rewriting, putting the words on paper then going back over each word and phrase, thinking about what effects those words and phrases will have when someone reads them. Bombeck used that device with incredibly successful results.
The same theory applies to what you say. Maybe call it the art of engaging your critical thinking processes before you speak.
The pace of life in America is super fast, but not so fast that we can’t stop for a moment and think. It’s something we all can, and should do. We would have a stronger nation if we did.