We mentioned in an editorial last week that student loan debt has morphed into America’s very own 800-pound gorilla, lurking in the shadows.
Since 2008, college loan debt has risen 144 percent, up to nearly $1.5 trillion, which is more than Americans’ credit card debt.
There are many reasons that student debt has skyrocketed. Attending a four-year college or university has gotten very expensive. On the other hand, there is compelling evidence that the lifetime earnings of a person with a four-year degree are significantly higher than a worker without a degree.
When it comes to choosing a four-year school, public or private, young people don’t have much wiggle room with regard to financing their education. Except for the very wealthy, the student pays for it by getting loans, working or his or her parents borrowing money to pay the costs.
And that, too, is part of the problem. The average American household debt was just less than $140,000 at the end of last year. If Junior doesn’t have college scholarship potential, you can add the onus of student loans on top of that.
The average student loan takes about 10 years to pay off, but for young people pursuing specialized degrees, it can take 20-30 years, which means if a person graduates at age 21, they’ll be close to retirement age before the loan is retired.
Are there solutions to this problem? Probably. Is there a collective will to apply one or more of the solutions? Probably not.
Some believe a college education should be free, paid for by the government, which means taxpayers. Sen. Bernie Sanders thought so in his 2016 presidential effort, making free college for all part of his campaign platform.
But the word “free” in that context only flirts with reality. Sanders admitted that free college would mean more taxes for someone — he recommended tapping Wall Street — because to make it free we’d have to come up with $70 billion or more a year. As a nation we could likely afford that, but it would mean taking funds from other federal programs, some of which are the dreaded third rails of politics — as in, touch a third rail and you die.
One possible path for families is to gather everyone at the dining room table, scan college brochures, then decide to send your offspring to a less-expensive school. That’s what surveys indicate parents have been doing for the past couple of years, while at the same time making it clear to the student that there are limits to what a family can contribute to the borrowing necessary for tuition and expenses.
Folks here in North County are luckier than most. The wealthy can pack their youngsters off to trendy UC-Santa Barbara, and the rest of us can opt for a two-year degree program at one of the county campuses of Allan Hancock College, where earning an associate’s degree costs a fraction of what a person might expect to pay at a UC or CSU school.
The mountain of student loan debt, coupled with the escalating costs of going to college, are creating a socio-economic crisis in America. We need a highly-educated populace if we want to continue to be competitive in world markets, which are fueled by people making smart decisions. Higher education provides such decision-making skills.
If we don’t solve our education problems, we will fall behind countries that provide their citizens with a quality, affordable higher education. The dumbing down of America is neither appealing nor acceptable.