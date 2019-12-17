No one really knows what a new trade agreement between partner nations will mean for folks further down the food chain, which for Central Coast residents means agriculture.
But it appears that we may soon find out.
A rare bipartisan effort in Congress has produced a North American Free Trade Agreement overhaul, to be renamed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Economists and various trade experts are calling the new plan NAFTA Lite, because basically the new deal is very much like the old deal, only polished up and revised somewhat.
This is a win for President Trump, coming at a time when he badly needs a victory. It also works for congressional Democrats, who desperately needed to demonstrate to American voters that they can play nice on important policy.
More than half of the new trade deal simply modernizes provisions in NAFTA. Instead of tearing up NAFTA and starting over, Congress “put a fresh coat of paint on about 60 percent of the deal,” according to one trade expert.
So, like much of what happens in Washington this era of rants and tweets, U.S. trading with our neighbors to the north and south will continue much as it did under NAFTA, but now both Democrats and Republicans can claim a victory.
The only fly in this political soup is the Democrats’ continuing efforts to impeach President Trump, which likely will prevent the Senate from acting on the new trade deal, at least until the impeachment question is settled, most likely sometime early next year.
You have free articles remaining.
California growers and the state Chamber of Commerce have been pressuring Congress and the White House for a new deal since last year, in large part because of NAFTA’s success. In the last year in which hard numbers are available, trade between the three countries totaled more than $1.3 trillion, supporting more than 14 million jobs in America.
NAFTA has been a critical business component for California farmers and ranchers, and as we all know, agriculture rules the Santa Barbara County economy. Mexico is California’s top export market, amounting to more than $25 billion a year.
The state and local ag economies need a strong trade agreement, and last year farm leaders asked Congress to “do no harm” when revising/replacing NAFTA. The policy makers in Washington seem to be paying attention to ideas coming out of the California, despite the ongoing spat between President Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
While it appears there will soon be a new-and-improved trade deal with our neighbors, local growers really need a solid trade agreement between Trump and China, who have been going at each other with tariffs for the past year or so.
China had expressed an interest in tapping into the Santa Maria Valley strawberry market, possibly in an agreement potentially worth many millions of dollars. A deal was struck in 2017, but the Trump/China tariffs dust-up shut that door a year later.
Makes you wonder if political leaders in Washington actually know, or care about what their decisions mean at the local level. Imagine the possibilities of this Valley being the main supplier for the Chinese strawberry market. As of mid-November, China’s population was more than 1.4 billion, the most on the planet. India is not far behind, so that trade connection also is vitally important.
There have been a lot of distractions on the national and global political scenes in recent months, but the fact is that life — and strong, two-way trade — needs to continue, if we want to keep America strong.