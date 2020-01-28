Our View: Finding nuclear options

Southern California Edison is officially closing the door on its San Onofre nuclear power plant, having announced a strategy to dismantle the plant. The plant’s neighbors have been notified.
The facility is on the coast between Los Angeles and San Diego. It’s a beautiful spot, which is no secret to the more than 8 million Californians within a 5-mile radius of the plant. In fact, San Onofre is a lot like our Central Coast, but more about that in a moment.
The plant was an energy workhorse, beginning with startup of its nuke-powered steam generators in the late 1960s. Then, a small radiation leak in January 2012 resulted in extensive damage to vital machinery. Electricity generation was shut down immediately and never restarted, in part due to cost, and in part because neighbors and environmental groups raised a stink. It took Edison officials less than a year to make the decision to permanently close the plant.
It was a costly choice. That area has lost a major economic powerhouse. And neighbors must learn to coexist with 3.5 million pounds of spent nuclear fuel and waste, which will remain on the property in underground concrete storage capsules.
A fate apparently awaiting neighbors, including North County residents, here on the Central Coast when, or if Pacific Gas & Electric Co. carries through with its plan to shut down its Diablo Canyon nuclear power facility just up the coast from us.
PG&E’s situation differs from Edison’s San Onofre problems, because there has been no radiation leak at Diablo Canyon, and Edison is not in the midst of attempting a bankruptcy complicated by the company’s admitted role in being responsible for killer wildfires, and by the fact that Gov. Gavin Newsom is actively fighting PG&E’s bankruptcy plans.
Much like the San Onofre operation, the Diablo Canyon facility has been a big-time contributor to Central Coast communities’ economies, pumping millions into local governments via taxes, and providing high-paying jobs. Some people believe Diablo Canyon could have another 30-40 years of producing carbon-free electric power.
All potentially true. But also true is the fact that, as of this writing, no one has a viable strategy for storing the remnants of nuclear power generation, which in Diablo Canyon’s case are stored in bins on the property, which like the San Onofre property is in a region laced with a network of earthquake faults.
Spare us the arguments about the plants operating safely for decades without earthquake-caused problems. California is on the alert, always.
Critics of the nuclear plant shutdowns also argue that California can’t produce enough renewable-energy operations to replace the electricity lost when a nuke plant closes.
Can’t or won’t? We have found over the years that necessity is, indeed, the mother of invention. If Californians wanted to make the effort, sun, wind and water could generate all the power we need.
For us, the most compelling reason for shutting down aging nuclear power plants is painfully clear — what to do with the radioactive mess left behind when such a facility shuts down. That issue has been raised in this space many times, and we have yet to find a reasonable answer.
Congress continues to wrestle with the idea of a national nuclear waste repository. But wrestling is about all that happens during a partisan impeachment battle. Even if a deal is made, it would be more than a decade until such a facility would be ready to accept deposits.
As we wrote months ago, the problem remains unsolved.