Our View: Finding nuclear options

PG&E’s situation differs from Edison’s San Onofre problems, because there has been no radiation leak at Diablo Canyon, and Edison is not in the midst of attempting a bankruptcy complicated by the company’s admitted role in being responsible for killer wildfires, and by the fact that Gov. Gavin Newsom is actively fighting PG&E’s bankruptcy plans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Much like the San Onofre operation, the Diablo Canyon facility has been a big-time contributor to Central Coast communities’ economies, pumping millions into local governments via taxes, and providing high-paying jobs. Some people believe Diablo Canyon could have another 30-40 years of producing carbon-free electric power.

All potentially true. But also true is the fact that, as of this writing, no one has a viable strategy for storing the remnants of nuclear power generation, which in Diablo Canyon’s case are stored in bins on the property, which like the San Onofre property is in a region laced with a network of earthquake faults.

Spare us the arguments about the plants operating safely for decades without earthquake-caused problems. California is on the alert, always.

Critics of the nuclear plant shutdowns also argue that California can’t produce enough renewable-energy operations to replace the electricity lost when a nuke plant closes.