They’re here. You may see them on the street or in the market, but maybe not. For sure you see them in the fields. Many field workers don’t want to be seen.
Perhaps that’s because those workers can sense the animosity in the community over their presence. That is especially true when a group of workers are housed in a single-family neighborhood.
Housing “visiting” workers, the nominal euphemism for people crossing the border to work in California’s fields, is a major problem. The federal H-2A program attempts to address the issue, but fails miserably, in large part because when the feds dictate policy — no matter how helpful it’s designed to be — there are way too many strings attached.
Even if you don’t live in a neighborhood where guest workers are housed under the H-2A program, you should take an interest in the field worker housing dilemma, and here’s the dilemma part — all of us like strawberries, some of us like broccoli, but very few of us are willing to accommodate the workforce necessary to tend to and collect those crops.
The U.S. Labor Department reports that in 2016, California recruited more than 11,000 official guest workers, largely to pick strawberries or lettuce. Recruitment increased last year.
Nearly 1,700 of those workers were brought to Santa Maria, and as most locals know, about 20 percent of the city’s population already lives below the federal poverty level.
Every time our top crops need to be harvested, the area is flooded with foreign workers. And every time, the housing crisis makes itself abundantly evident.
A couple of years ago, a local grower proposed housing 600 workers in a complex outside Santa Maria. The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission OK’d construction. But federal rules held it up over perceived, potential harm to tiger salamanders. Thus stymied, the grower bought a $1.5-million former Budget Inn on Santa Maria’s north side, and used it to house workers.
Still, locals have strong feelings about having guest workers in their midst during various growing seasons, feelings that may have erupted a couple of years ago when one of a seven-unit development for workers burned to the ground under suspicious circumstances.
All of which makes the community meeting taking place Thursday so important. Santa Maria city staff will present several options and recommendations for H-2A housing in the city during the meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. at the Minami Community Center.
A recent, similar community meeting attracted more than 40 local residents, some of whom made a case against the H-2A program, the gist of which is that neighborhoods with mostly single-family homes are no place for dozens of imported workers.
The 1,700 or so H-2A workers in the area in the 2016-17 fiscal period were about evenly divided between residential dwellings and local motels or hotels. For local growers those are the only viable options, as per federal regulations.
The other obvious option is to use illegal-immigrant workers, which has been what’s happened in years past. That option poses all sorts of problems, both for the worker and the employer.
The core issue is anything but local — it’s a lack of workable immigration policy at the federal level. If the federal government once again had a viable guest worker visa program, the H-2A housing dilemma might be resolved. But partisan politics and grandstanding are blocking that commonsense path.
If you have something to say about this, send us a letter, and attend Thursday’s community meeting. The more voices heard, the better.