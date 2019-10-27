In this space last Friday we discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s concern about oil companies possibly overcharging Californians for gasoline. We also referenced the long-running conflict between oil companies and Santa Barbara County government, which could possibly mean those fuel overcharges are punitive.
Today, we offer an example of how such conflict may be unfolding. The county Board of Supervisors voted last Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing a U.S. Bureau of Land Management plan to open public lands to oil and gas leases in eight counties, including this county.
The vote was not unanimous. Board Chairman Steve Lavagnino abstained, a habit he’s stuck with when the board is asked to intervene in federal matters. A resolute “no” vote came from the 4th District’s Peter Adam, likely just what his North County constituents count on him to do.
Much of the logic for the remaining three board members to vote in favor of the resolution has to do with what environmentalists and others consider a strong possibility that the BLM’s opening more land to oil leases will potentially result in hydraulic fracturing, more commonly referred to as fracking.
Santa Barbara County contains 3,789 square miles, which equates to just more than 2.42 million acres, 122,000 of which are controlled by the feds. The BLM plan could open prime spots in and around Cachuma Lake, Nojoqui County Park, Jalama Beach, Refugio Pass and other areas to oil leasing. The BLM plan also potentially includes areas next to schools, county and state open spaces, and the Pacific Crest Trail.
There’s a lot not to like about the notion of oil operations in some of our more popular recreational areas, but Supervisor Adam makes a valid point when he calls the board’s vote “hysterical” and beyond the county’s jurisdiction.
For one thing, while fracking may be a possibility, there have been no moves by oil companies in that direction. It is the likelihood that such requests will be made, in large part because local crude is viscous and difficult to bring to the surface without fracking-style help.
Santa Barbara County is well-known for its environmentalist inclinations. A seminal event in 1969, the oil Platform A blowout in the Santa Barbara Channel, fouled local beaches and made headlines worldwide. That spill was part of the reason for the start of Earth Day, which quickly morphed into a global celebration of major significance.
Last Tuesday’s board meeting featured some stirring discussion on the “wise use” of local forest lands, and about how California imports most of its oil, much of it coming from countries that have little regard for the effect of fossil fuels on the environment and the planet.
The board’s 3-1 vote favoring the resolution opposing BLM’s opening federal lands to oil development really doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things — except that it puts the feds on notice that carrying out such a plan will meet all sorts of resistance here, likely including legal action to prevent public land being converted to private uses for profit.
President Trump’s focus seems to be on improving the U.S economy, which is a good thing, but which involves turning what has been public land over to business operators, including oil companies.
It’s a dilemma, to be sure. We all want our economy to remain strong, but many of us also want to provide economic strength and vitality while not doing what could be irreparable harm to the local environment. That is why we have supported, and will continue to support sustainable energy sources.